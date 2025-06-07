Bridlington Town retain hot-shot Danny Earl and snap up Charlie Dunkerley and Jak Whiting

Danny Earl has signed a new deal with Bridlington Town for the 2025-26 season. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town hot-shot Danny Earl has been retained by the club for the 2025-26 season, while left-back Jak Whiting and midfielder Charlie Dunkerley have been brought in by Head Coach Mike Thompson and keeper Ben Voase retained.

Thompson said: “I’m pleased to confirm that Danny Earl will be staying with Bridlington Town for the upcoming season.

"Danny’s experience and presence are a big asset to us and he showed me exactly what he is capable of in the last few months of the season.

"Dan scored some really vital goals after the turn of the year including one in my first game at home against Bishop Auckland and vital goals ensuring our safety against both Liversedge and Grimsby Borough.

"Dan will continue to train and keep 'match ready' with the squad and when the time is right for him, we will be sure to welcome him back.”

Town have also announced the signing of midfielder Dunkerley for the 2025-26 season.

Thompson said: "I know Charlie very well and he’s a player I trust having been a part of my Beverley Town title winning team as well as following me to Bottesford Town in 2023.

"Charlie began his career at Hull City. During this time, he also spent a period at Leeds United’s academy and trialled with Bradford City so he has the experience of the professional game.

"Chaz also has experience with North Ferriby United in the National League North during their season at step 2.

"Charlie is a central midfielder with great energy, a player that knows and understands the way I want to play the game and one I’m sure will excite the fanbase this season. Please join me in welcoming Chaz to the club.”

The Seasiders have also added left-back Whiting to their squad for next season.

Thompson said: "Jak is a young, athletic lad with experience of higher levels with Bradford Park Avenue.

"Jak plays primarily as a left-back but can also be utilised in midfield if needed. Jak is athletic and he has really impressed us in pre season testing after our scouting report on him."

"Jak began his football journey with Doncaster Rovers, where he captained the U18 team during the 2022–23 season. He made a single appearance as a substitute in the EFL Trophy against Newcastle United U21s during.”

Keeper Voase has also been retained for the 2025-26 campaign.

Thompson said: "Ben was obviously well known to me before coming into the club again in January as I had taken him on loan at Bottesford Town earlier in the season.

"Ben's attitude is fantastic and alongside the experience he gained with me at Bottesford he continued to work hard with Marc to develop his game.

"We continued Ben's loan at Bottesford Town but he had a few returning appearances during the transition of Seb returning to Worksop Town and we brought Ben back in for the final fixtures of the season.

"Ben is growing all the time and he has come back to testing in the summer looking fit and energised. Marc has been working with both Josh Render and Ben in the post season and I’m really happy they are both committed to our vision for the coming season.”