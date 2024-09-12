Bridlington Town return to league action with trip to NPL East new boys Bishop Auckland. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Bridlington Town head north on Saturday, taking on Bishop Auckland and hoping to bring their first three points of the season back to the East Coast.​

It’ll be nearly three weeks since the Seasiders’ last NPL East match, which came against rivals North Ferriby on Bank Holiday Monday. Unfortunately, Ferriby ran rampant and came out 3-0 winners, writes Ben Edwards.

Ultimately, after a poor start to the season which saw Brid pick up just two points in five games, it signalled a change in management, with Denny Ingram stepping up as manager. His first game in charge came last Saturday against NPL West leaders Trafford in the FA Trophy 1st Qualifying Round.

Signs were positive, as despite a 1-0 defeat, the Seasiders put in a much improved performance. New signings Sam Kay and Nathan Dyer impressed on debut as they played the full 90 minutes, though Danny Earl missed out due to injury.

Michael Coulson's missed spot-kick proved crucial against Trafford in the FA Trophy. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The crucial moment in the game came when the hosts won a penalty, though Michael Coulson’s spot-kick was saved. Ingram believed his side would have gone on to win the game had the penalty been put away.

Nevertheless, the better Brid showing all bodes well for the trip to Bishop Auckland, who the Seasiders faced in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round last campaign.

The Bishops, who won the FA Cup tie 3-0, went on to win the Northern League with 100 points to gain promotion to the NPL this season.

In their opening five games, they’ve won 2-1 against Ashington and drawn 2-2 against Newton Aycliffe, and also lost 2-1 in the Trophy against Nantwich.