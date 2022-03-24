Bridlington Town Rovers lose out in East Riding FA Senior Country Cup semi-final
Bridlington Town Rovers suffered a 3-1 loss against Holme Rovers in the East Riding FA Senior Country Cup semi-final at Pocklington Town on Tuesday evening.
The game was played at a frantic pace with Holme Rovers, who have only lost one game all season in the East Riding County League Premier Division, initiating a high press while looking to release their quick front men.
As Town Rovers struggled to get into the game the pressure told as Holme made the breakthrough with a swerving shot causing problems for the Brid keeper.
The Brid side got themselves back into the game when front man Cam Connelly cut across the 18-yard box beating a couple of players and creating space for a well-hit shot into the bottom corner.
Town Rovers started the second half well but despite a string of saves from the Town keeper they soon found themselves 2-1 down
Brid were unlucky not to score an equaliser when a shot from Cam Connelly produced a fine save from the Holme keeper.
With a few minutes to play, Holme picked up their third to put the game to bed.
Brid Town Rovers would like to wish Holme all the best in the final, where they will face either Beverley Town Reserves or North Cave AFC.