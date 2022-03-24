Bridlington Town Rovers lose out in East Riding FA Senior Country Cup semi-final

Brid Town Rovers in league action

The game was played at a frantic pace with Holme Rovers, who have only lost one game all season in the East Riding County League Premier Division, initiating a high press while looking to release their quick front men.

As Town Rovers struggled to get into the game the pressure told as Holme made the breakthrough with a swerving shot causing problems for the Brid keeper.

The Brid side got themselves back into the game when front man Cam Connelly cut across the 18-yard box beating a couple of players and creating space for a well-hit shot into the bottom corner.

Town Rovers started the second half well but despite a string of saves from the Town keeper they soon found themselves 2-1 down

Brid were unlucky not to score an equaliser when a shot from Cam Connelly produced a fine save from the Holme keeper.

With a few minutes to play, Holme picked up their third to put the game to bed.