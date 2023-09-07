Bridlington Town Rovers secure derby win at Scarborough Athletic Reserves

Bridlington Rovers Millau will be looking for more glory this season.

Town Rovers then slipped to a 2-0 loss at leaders Holme Rovers on Saturday.

The Bridlington Town second string play host to unbeaten Chaos United this Saturday, 2pm kick-off at Queensgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Rovers will then be in cup action for a couple of weeks, playing host to South Cave United in the HPL Whiteheads Fish and Chip Cup second round. On Saturday September 30, Town Rovers host Filey Town in the League Senior Cup.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington Rovers Millau will kick off their Championship season at LIV Supplies Reserves this coming Saturday.

Bridlington Spa open up their Division One campaign on the road at Gilberdyke Phoenix FC this weekend, with Flamborough also on their travels to Hessle Sporting Club Reserves.

Bridlington Rovers Reserves are also starting their season on the road this Saturday, at Reckitts AFC Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bridlington Rovers Pandas will be aiming to make a winning start to the Division Two season at home to Hessle Rangers Juniors on Saturday.