News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Bridlington Town Rovers secure derby win at Scarborough Athletic Reserves

Archie Brown and Jake Lister netted a goal apiece as Bridlington Town Rovers earned a 2-0 win at Scarborough Athletic Reserves in the Right Car East Riding County League Premiership.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 7th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Bridlington Rovers Millau will be looking for more glory this season.Bridlington Rovers Millau will be looking for more glory this season.
Bridlington Rovers Millau will be looking for more glory this season.

Town Rovers then slipped to a 2-0 loss at leaders Holme Rovers on Saturday.

The Bridlington Town second string play host to unbeaten Chaos United this Saturday, 2pm kick-off at Queensgate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Town Rovers will then be in cup action for a couple of weeks, playing host to South Cave United in the HPL Whiteheads Fish and Chip Cup second round. On Saturday September 30, Town Rovers host Filey Town in the League Senior Cup.

Bridlington Rovers Millau will kick off their Championship season at LIV Supplies Reserves this coming Saturday.

Most Popular

Bridlington Spa open up their Division One campaign on the road at Gilberdyke Phoenix FC this weekend, with Flamborough also on their travels to Hessle Sporting Club Reserves.

Bridlington Rovers Reserves are also starting their season on the road this Saturday, at Reckitts AFC Reserves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bridlington Rovers Pandas will be aiming to make a winning start to the Division Two season at home to Hessle Rangers Juniors on Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers 1903 play host to Gilberdyke Phoenix FC Reserves in Division Three this weekend, while Bridlington Rovers Development will entertain Easington United Thirds in Division Four. All matches will kick off at 2pm.

Related topics:Scarborough Athletic