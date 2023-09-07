Bridlington Town Rovers secure derby win at Scarborough Athletic Reserves
Town Rovers then slipped to a 2-0 loss at leaders Holme Rovers on Saturday.
The Bridlington Town second string play host to unbeaten Chaos United this Saturday, 2pm kick-off at Queensgate.
Town Rovers will then be in cup action for a couple of weeks, playing host to South Cave United in the HPL Whiteheads Fish and Chip Cup second round. On Saturday September 30, Town Rovers host Filey Town in the League Senior Cup.
Bridlington Rovers Millau will kick off their Championship season at LIV Supplies Reserves this coming Saturday.
Bridlington Spa open up their Division One campaign on the road at Gilberdyke Phoenix FC this weekend, with Flamborough also on their travels to Hessle Sporting Club Reserves.
Bridlington Rovers Reserves are also starting their season on the road this Saturday, at Reckitts AFC Reserves.
The Bridlington Rovers Pandas will be aiming to make a winning start to the Division Two season at home to Hessle Rangers Juniors on Saturday.
Bridlington Rovers 1903 play host to Gilberdyke Phoenix FC Reserves in Division Three this weekend, while Bridlington Rovers Development will entertain Easington United Thirds in Division Four. All matches will kick off at 2pm.