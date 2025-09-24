Bridlington Town Rovers SFS edge five-goal thriller against Haltemprice

Bridlington Town Rovers Millau striker Billy Tyler hit a hat-trick in the 10-0 win at Market Weighton Town. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town Rovers SFS edged a five-goal thriller at home to Haltemprice in the Right Car East Riding County League Premiership.

An electric start saw SFS go 2-0 up through Rotskancy Mondelus after a superb team move and Johari Lacey’s header.️

Haltemprice battled back to level after the break, but the Reds showed real determination and Lewis Blanchard struck late to secure the win.

Assistant boss Steve Sheader said: “We started brilliantly and looked a real threat going forward. The lads dug in and never stopped working.

"Louis Gledhill-Battye put in a really solid shift, man of the match Aidan Brennan hardly put a foot wrong and looked so composed for his age, Lacey gave us a goal and an assist with real quality, and Emmanuel Martin was busy throughout."

"Everyone played their part, and the attitude across the team was first class. The late winner was a great reward for the effort the whole squad put in.”

Bridlington Spa carried on their excellent Championship start with a 3-2 win at home to Malet Vikings.

TJ Collinson netted a brace with Craig Webb also on target.

Coby Scotter and Billy Tyler hit hat-tricks as Brid Town Rovers Millau roared to a 10-0 win at Market Weighton Town.

Ryan Bemrose, Rhys Davey, Josh Pilmooor and sub Ryan Tranmer also netted for Millau.

A Jamie Artley hat-trick helped Flamborough get their Division One season off to a flying start with a 4-1 home win against Thorpe Park Rangers, Chris Leeson also scoring for Boro.

Brid Town Rovers 1903 won 5-2 at home to Springhead Spartans in Division Two.

Rovers’ scorers were Jake Tindall (2), Kayden Smith, Cooper Park and Lewis Buttery.

Brid Rovers Pandas won 4-1 at Wareham Forest Reserves in Division Three.

Oliver Fox netted two for Pandas, Aston Lambert and Tim Crossland also on target.