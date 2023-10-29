Bridlington Town Rovers sink South Cave to net top spot in Right Car East Riding County League Premiership
Cam Connelly and Joe Pratley were also on target for the Bridlington side, with an own goal completing their tally as they triumphed on their trip south.
Town Rovers make the trip to AFC Skirlaugh this coming Saturday in the East Riding County FA Senior Country Cup.
Flamborough remain at the top of the first division standings despite their 2-2 home draw against Market Weighton Town.
Bridlington Spa powered to an 9-2 win at home to Hull Saints last weekend.
Sam Clarke led the way with a hat-trick for Spa, while Tom Coates fired home a double, with Oliver Brown, Ryan Petre, Craig Webb and sub Will Hodgson also on target for the home side.
Sixth-placed Spa head to ninth-placed Sutton United this coming Saturday.
Bridlington Rovers Reserves slipped to a 2-1 home loss against AFC North.
Tom Sharp put Rovers ahead 11 minutes before the break, only for
James Waller-Beecham to level five minutes later. Connor Batty scored the winner 17 minutes from time for North.
Rovers Reserves are on the road this weekend against Gilberdyke Phoenix.
Unbeaten Division Three leaders Bridlington Rovers 1903 eased to a 5-0 win at Robin in Division Three.
Rovers 1903 are back on home turf against Humber Colts this Saturday.
Bridlington Rovers Development lost 4-0 at Bishop Wilton in Division Four.