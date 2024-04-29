Bridlington Town secure NPL Division East safety on final day of the season thanks to draw at Consett

Andy Norfolk returned to the Brid team against Consett after his suspension was overturned. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Andy Norfolk’s appeal against his red card against Ossett was successful, and he came back into the starting line-up in place of Tom Algar, in Adrian Costello’s only change from the East Riding Senior Cup victory against North Ferriby, writes Ben Edwards.

It was a horrible start for the Seasiders, despite enjoying the majority of the possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobby Attree made a bursting run forward looking to take advantage of the space in front of him. However, the move broke down and that left Consett acres of room to counter attack. They did so well, before Zak Atkinson’s pass was mis-judged by James Hitchcock, whose hesitancy was punished by Kaleb Young after just six minutes.

The Seasiders beat relegation on the final day of the season for the third year in a row.

Elsewhere, Brighouse took the lead against Carlton after 14 minutes, which dropped the Seasiders into the bottom two.

The hosts had a couple of chances to double their lead, as Jake Jensen’s 25-yard effort was well saved by Hitchcock, before Wil Shaw fired over after a great ball by Calvin Smith.

Brid grew into the game after 20 minutes, however, as Glen Sani came close on the counter, but couldn’t quite guide his effort one-on-one into the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The equalising goal did come however, through defender Benn Lewis. From the initial corner, his volleyed effort towards goal was completely mis-hit, and ended up back at the feet of the corner taker Andy Norfolk on the right flank. From the second delivery, Lewis’ header just crossed the goalline, despite the efforts of Ben Milburn.

The visitors went into half-time at 1-1 knowing that would be enough to keep them in the division, though they had plenty of chances to win the game in the second half!

Just two minutes after the interval, Lewis Dennison played the ball to James Williamson, whose scuffed effort made its way to Sani. He tapped into the empty net, though the offside flag was up.

After 57 minutes, Dennison made a superb run from midfield into the penalty area, before winning a penalty after a challenge from Smith. The number nine took the spot-kick, attempting to place it low and right, but it was saved by Kelechi Chibueze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes later Hitchcock was tested with a half-volley from Atkinson, but he was at full stretch to prevent the striker.

Pete Davidson had an opportunity to score his first goal of the season, as he went on an incredible run beating multiple Consett defenders, but the one-on-one effort was well saved by Chibueze.