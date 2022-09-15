Bridlington Town top scorer Ali Aydemir was on target again in the Colne clash

It’s been a mixed start to the season for the visitors, who sit mid-table in 11th position, having won two and lost three games, writes Ben Edwards.

They have picked up good wins against Grimsby Borough and Long Eaton United, but have conversely fallen to heavy defeats, most notably a 5-0 loss away against Consett.

Their inconsistency could match that of Bridlington Town, who have developed a habit of following up a good performance with a lacklustre one, and vica versa - much to the frustration of manager Mike Thompson.

Andy Norfolk came off with an injury in the loss against Colne

As a result, the Brid Town faithful will be hoping the team can return to winning form, having bowed out of the FA Trophy on Tuesday night, following a 2-1 loss at home against Northern Premier League West Division opponents Colne FC.

Ali Aydemir netted Bridlington’s only goal of the game, which was the sixth time this season he’d hit the back of the net to extend his lead at the top of the club’s goal-scoring charts.

Carlton, however, did progress in the First Qualifying Round of the FA Trophy, having beaten Hanley Town 2-0 on home soil.

They will face fellow Northern Premier League East Division opponents Lincoln United in the next round.

Their last league outing saw them come out the wrong end of a 4-1 scoreline away against Brighouse Town.

The hosts’ last league fixture ended in a 2-2 draw at home against Ossett United, though they had to fight back from a two-goal deficit in the opening 10 minutes.

Aydemir netted and an own goal ensured the points were shared.

In the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, Carlton finished one place outside the playoffs in sixth position last campaign, with Aaron Opoku ending the season as their top scorer with 15 goals.

With the club having made the switch to the East Division, Opoku is currently their joint top scorer, so he will be the one the home side’s players need to watch.

He joins Bradley Wells on two goals so far this campaign.

Thompson should have a myriad of options, as winger Harvey Carew was named on the bench for the first time since joining the club in the summer.

Carew continues to progress in his return to fitness and will hope to get his first minutes in a Bridlington Town shirt on Saturday.

Captain Matty Plummer, who didn’t feature on Tuesday night due to a groin injury he picked up in the Ossett game, will also return.

There is some bad news, however, as Thompson admitted midfielder Eddie Rogerson will be unavailable for some time through injury, while Andy Norfolk limped off at half-time against Colne and could be a doubt.