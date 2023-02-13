Bridlington Town set for East Riding FA Senior Cup quarter-final clash with Hall Road Rangers

Lewis Dennison was on target in the win at Carlton

The Seasiders picked up a crucial 4-2 away win against relegation-threatened Carlton Town on Saturday, writes Ben Edwards.

Nick Hutton and Mackenzie Warne netted their first Brid goals; Lewis Dennison made it three goals in three games and James Williamson scored for the first time since rejoining Town.

It was a much-needed victory for Brid, as their six game winless drought dated back to Boxing Day, when they defeated Tadcaster Albion 2-0.

James Williamson netted for Brid

Brid boss Adrian Costello will now be looking for his side to get a run of winning form together with another victory on Wednesday night.

Conversely, it’s been six wins on the bounce for Hall Road Rangers, who will be going into the game full of confidence, whose last defeat came in a 1-0 loss at home to South Cave United on November 19 2022.

Their good form sees them sit fourth in the Humber Premier League.

They have not played since a 3-2 away win against Hessle Rangers on February 4 however, so it will have been an 11-day break for them going into the cup tie.

Lying 14th in the Northern Premier League Division East, the expectation is on Bridlington Town to win comfortably against a side three league below them.

Costello admitted in his post-match interview he will use the competition to give players who have found game time limited some much-needed minutes.

Players such as Benn Lewis, who is returning from injury, may also get a start, especially as he came on early in the second half of the last game for Matt Dixon who had a quad strain himself.

Former Bridlington Town player Paul Wray will be returning to Queensgate with Hall Road.

Costello assisted Steve Richards in getting to the final of the competition with Hall Road, where they lost to North Ferriby at Hull City’s ground. It was Costello’s first and only East Riding Senior Cup final to date.