The game comes after Bridlington Town picked up a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Dunston last time out.

The Seasiders were trailing from the third minute, but Joe Norton came off the bench to score his first goal for the club in the 89th minute on his return from injury.

The striker joined the club from Beverley Town at the start of September, but has found game time limited due to an injury picked up against Cleethorpes Town on September 24.

It was a much-needed draw, as the team went into the game on the back of 4-0 and 5-0 league defeats against high-flyers Stockton Town and Pontefract Collieries respectively.

Prior to the two heavy defeats, Bridlington Town were on a decent run of form, picking up their first consecutive wins of the season against Brighouse Town and Consett AFC, and held an unbeaten streak of three games.

Although a vital point on the road, Bridlington Town’s recent draw saw them drop one position into 10th place in the division.

The visitors, on the other hand, sit in seventh place, four points away from a play-off position.

North Shields are new to the Northern Premier League East Division, having been crowned champions of the Northern Football League Division One with 84 points, nine clear of second-placed Consett, who also gained promotion to this division via the playoff.

They have seemingly adapted well to the new division, as they sit two points and three positions ahead of their opponents on Saturday.

As previously mentioned, Joe Norton got his first minutes in over a month on his return from injury, so whether or not he is risked from the start will be a decision for Thompson.

Andy Norfolk was an unused substitute in the last game.

He wasn’t risked due to illness but should be back for Saturday.