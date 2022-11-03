The game comes off the back of the side’s first back-to-back losses of the season, in which they shipped nine goals without scoring, writes Ben Edwards.

They travelled to top-of-the-table Stockton Town, which saw the home side defeat Bridlington Town 4-0.

The following week saw another big defeat, this time on home turf as a dominant performance from Pontefract Collieries saw them win the game 5-0.

Previous to the two defeats, the Seasiders earned their first consecutive wins of the season, when they backed up a 1-0, last-minute winner at home against Brighouse with an excellent 3-2 on the road against Consett AFC.

The victories against two sides who are pushing for playoffs saw Bridlington Town rise as high as fourth and into the playoffs, though they have now dropped to 9th after their recent dip in form.

It’s been a good season so far for the home side, who sit in fifth position after 11 league games.

Their last match saw them exit the FA Trophy in their first round tie against Coalville Town, which ended in a 3-1 defeat.

However, this is their only defeat in their last five matches in all competitions, as they have also picked up convincing wins, including a 4-0 victory against Brighouse Town and an 8-1 battering on the road against Willington in the Durham Senior Cup.

Dunston were in-form at the start of last campaign, sitting in a playoff position, until Brid Town came to visit. Goals from Brett Agnew and Declan Parker saw Bridlington pick up a 2-1 win, their first league victory on the road.

This started Dunston’s drop in results, as they ended the season in sixth position, nine points away from the play-offs.

Dunston were one of just two teams Bridlington Town did the double over last season.

The two sides have already played each other once this campaign as they were drawn against each other in the FA Cup Preliminary Round at the Hudgell Solicitor Stadium.

A convincing performance from Dunston saw them progress to the opening Qualifying Round, winning the game 3-0.

There has been plenty of transfer action for Bridlington Town in recent weeks, with one centre-back joining and one leaving the club.

James Williamson, who was brought in due to an injury to Matty Plummer, has had a tough start on his return to Bridlington Town, as his first two games were the 4-0 and 5-0 defeats to Stockton Town and Pontefract Collieries.