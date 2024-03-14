Bridlington Town set for yet another away-day test against Hebburn Town

Bridlington Town will be heading north to tackle Hebburn Town this Saturday.

The run of fixtures on the road started with a disappointing 5-0 defeat against Carlton on a Tuesday evening, writes Ben Edwards.

They did, however, respond well and battle to a 2-2 draw against Brighouse in a much improved performance just four days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a fortnight’s break, Brid were back in action on Saturday March 9.

Bridlington Town's Andy Norfolk.

It was a tough encounter against a physical Pontefract Collieries side who always looked a threat from set pieces. Goals at key times, just minutes either side of the half, proved to be crucial as the Seasiders lost 3-0.

Having not won away from home in three months, having last picked up three points against Grimsby Borough on December 16, Brid will be hoping to put things right against Hebburn, though it will be far from an easy task.

Unlike the Seasiders, it will be Hebburn’s third home match in a row, and they’ve picked up convincing victories in the previous two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They hammered Brighouse Town 6-0 on Tuesday March 5, before thrashing Sheffield FC 4-0 on Saturday.

With goals going in for fun, they are also keeping clean sheets, so it promises to be an incredibly tough game.

Amar Purewal netted a goal in both the Brighouse and Sheffield games, and is Hebburn’s leading goal scorer this campaign with 19 goals, all of which have come in the league, which also makes him the top scorer so far in the Northern Premier League East.

Last season the Hornets finished third, a position that they are currently occupying in the Northern Premier League East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were defeated 3-2 on penalties in the play-off semi-final against eventual play-off winners Long Eaton United, after drawing 2-2 in regular time, and will no doubt be looking to go even further this campaign.

Bridlington and Hebburn have faced each other five times in the Northern Premier League East division. After a goalless draw in the first meeting in 2021, the Hornets have come out on top in the following four matches.