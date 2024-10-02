Bridlington Town set sights on away win against Stocksbridge Park Steels
They will be hoping to build on Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Sheffield, where Danny Earl continued his excellent form since returning to the club by netting the opening goal after just eight minutes, writes Ben Edwards.
It made it four goals in three games for Earl, which was enough to earn him the September Player of the Month award.
Michael Coulson, who assisted Earl’s opener, then got on the end of Earl’s low ball into the box, sliding in to double the advantage with just over 10 minutes remaining.
Sheffield made it a cagey end to the game, converting a penalty in the 86th minute, but the Brid defence stood strong to see out the win.
The victory took the Seasiders out of the drop zone into 17th, with eight points after eight games.
Seven of those points have been collected in away games, so Denny Ingram will be looking to continue his side’s positive form away from home on Wednesday.
As for Stocksbridge, they’ve had a promising start to the season, averaging two points per game with 14 points after seven matches. It puts them just outside of a playoff place in sixth position.
It’s a busy period at the Bracken Moor Stadium, as Wednesday’s game is Stocksbridge’s third of five consecutive home fixtures in just over two weeks.
Prior to hosting Bridlington, the Steels battered Kiveton Miners Welfare 6-0 in the first round of the Sheffield and Hallam Senior Cup.
Former Seasider Daniel Hernandez opened the scoring for Stocksbridge.
They then picked up another comprehensive victory, beating Garforth Town 3-0 in the league, and will therefore approach the Bridlington Town game full of confidence.
The Seasiders played away from home against Stocksbridge on April 13 in what turned out to be an uneventful goalless draw, but ultimately a crucial point in Bridlington’s fight to avoid relegation.
In the reverse fixture last campaign, Brid won 4-0 on home turf.
In bizarre circumstances, Steels were reduced to eight men after the fourth goal went in. Jordan Lemon and Lewis Poole were both dismissed for dissent, whilst another player was forced off injured after all three substitutions had been made.
