Bridlington Town set sights on Bank Holiday Monday win on the road at Winterton Rangers

Bridlington Town striker Lewis Dennison set sights on Bank Holiday Monday win on the road at Winterton Rangers

Having picked up their first win of the season on Saturday afternoon against Liversedge FC, it’s a quick turnaround for Adrian Costello’s Seasiders with just a day in between the two league games, writes Ben Edwards.

The good news from a recovery perspective is that following the Winterton game, their next game isn’t until the following Saturday, and then they have a week between every game for the foreseeable future.

Glen Sani netted his second goal of the season in that victory over Liversesge at the Hudgell Solicitor Stadium to earn his side a 1-0 win.

Pete Davidson and Jack Walters both made their first starts of the season having suffered hamstring injuries, whilst Cam Cunningham featured for the first time off the bench having been suspended.

Winterton is one of the closest away trips for Bridlington Town at just 43 miles, second only to North Ferriby.

The travelling supporters will be hoping for another positive result, as it’s fair to say it’s not been the best of starts for Monday’s hosts.

Having been promoted from the Northern Counties Eastern Premier League via the play-offs last season, Winterton have seemingly struggled to adapt to life in the Northern Premier League.

They are the only team in the division to have not won a game, having lost all four of their opening fixtures.

They also suffered a 4-2 defeat at home to Melton Town in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round earlier this month.

Most recently, Scott Helewell’s side suffered a 4-1 defeat on the road to Hebburn Town.

Nevertheless, it’s important that the Seasiders don’t get complacent ahead of Monday’s encounter, as it goes without saying their opponents will be determined to pick up their first win (or first point) of the season.