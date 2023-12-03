Bridlington Town set sights on East Riding FA Senior Cup clash against Rangers

Bridlington Town’s attention turns to the second round of the East Riding Senior Cup, following Saturday’s game against Pontefract Collieries was postponed due to a frozen pitch, along with every other Northern Premier League East match.

Bridlington Town will look to continue their fine recent form when they tackle East Riding Rangers.

The tie against East Riding Rangers will take place at East Riding FA’s Roy West Centre in Hull, with free entry for all spectators. Supporters should also note the kick-off time of 7.30pm, writes Ben Edwards.

It’s a match that was originally scheduled on Tuesday November 14 , though that was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the centre. As a result of the postponement, it is the only game in the second round yet to be played.

Hessle Sporting, Sculcoates Amateurs, Great Driffield, Beverley Town, South Cave and North Ferriby are all through to the next round, whilst Pocklington Town have progressed as Hull City U21s have pulled out of the competition.

Jack Walters was named as player of the month for Brid for November. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Both Bridlington Town and East Riding Rangers have reached the second round due to having a bye in the first round, and whilst East Riding are no doubt the underdogs, they will be going into the game with nothing to lose and hoping to pull off an upset.

Competing in the Humber Premier League, three divisions below the Seasiders, East Riding Rangers have lost both league games that they have played since the original postponed cup game.

They picked up a no doubt disappointing 4-2 defeat against strugglers Cherry Burton, before losing 4-0 against top-of-the-table Club Thorne.

Their game on Saturday against Sculcoates was also called off, so they are going into the Brid test with not a great run of form behind them, sitting eighth in the table.

On the other hand, Town have done well of late, earning an excellent 3-0 home win against a very strong Consett side to move up to 10th place.

Having picked up a 1-1 draw at Ossett the following week, thanks to Jack Walters’ late strike, they remained 10th and made it three consecutive away matches unbeaten.

Town won the Senior Cup last season, as they have done many times in the past. They will be looking to win silverware yet again this campaign, with the first part of that challenge coming on Tuesday evening.