Bridlington Town set sights on East Riding FA Senior Cup semi-final clash against Sculcoates Amateurs

Brid Town will eye a spot in the East Riding FA Senior Cup final

The tie will kick off at 7.30pm at the neutral venue of Roy West Centre, home of East Riding FA.

Sculcoates have had an excellent season so far, having lost just one league game against leaders and Humber Premier League title rivals Club Thorne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their 43 points is just three less than the table-toppers, and therefore with 10 league games remaining, the race of the Humber Premier League title is well and truly on.

Bridlington Town will be eyeing a cup semi-final win against Sculcoates in midweek. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

That defeat came all the way back in September, losing 2-1 after trailing 1-0 at half-time. Having gone over five months without a loss, Sculcoates will be determined to keep up their exceptional run.

They have also won their last three league games, picking up a couple of 3-0 victories over Hessle Rangers and East Riding Rangers, before beating LIV Supplies 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller.

Due to a postponed match against East Riding Rangers, Sculcoates’ last match was in fact the East Riding Senior Cup quarter-final. It was a memorable night for the club, as they faced Northern Counties East Division One side Beverley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite conceding an early goal, Sculcoates showed great character to come from behind against a side doing well in the league above them, eventually winning 2-1 to progress to the semi-final.

After having a bye into the second round, Sculcoates Amateurs had to get past Hedon Rangers in order to face Beverley, which they did so emphatically with a 6-1 victory.

They do still have another league game to play before the Bridlington Town test, however, hosting South Cave United on Saturday March 2.

Similarly, the Seasiders also had a bye, before picking up 3-0 victories against Humber Premier League sides East Riding Rangers and Hessle Sporting Club, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the Hessle game, Bridlington Town have had three Northern Premier League East matches. After a 2-1 home defeat against Sheffield and a midweek 5-0 thrashing away from home against Carlton Town, a reaction was needed.

Adrian Costello certainly got that in terms of the performance, as his side worked tirelessly for the full 90 minutes against Brighouse on a very tough pitch. However, they were left to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw, despite taking the lead twice through substitute Ellis Barkworth.

Bridlington Town now occupy 16th position, with 30 points after playing 29 games.

Despite Sculcoates being in much better form than Seasiders, and them beating a higher-level opposition in the previous round, the expectation is still on Bridlington Town to progress to the final, as they play three leagues above Sculcoates, and should have more than enough quality to get the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, the other semi-final is between Northern Premier League side North Ferriby and Humber Premier League side Pocklington Town, and will be played on Tuesday March 12.

The expectation will be on North Ferriby to get through, though Pocklington will be determined to cause an upset, as will Sculcoates.