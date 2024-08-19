Seasiders have set their sights on an opening home win against Liversedge

Bridlington Town will host Liversedge at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Tuesday.

Town had a rare Saturday without a game, and instead trained on the morning at the Mounting Systems Stadium, writes Ben Edwards.

It came due to the Seasiders exit from the FA Cup, losing 3-2 against Birtley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They then began their NPL East season with a 1-0 home defeat against Carlton, but they did pick up their first point of the season with formrer Barnsley striker Michael Coulson netting a leveller to make it 1-1 against Brighouse Town midweek.

The Seasiders have set their sights on an opening home win against Liversedge

It’s been a very similar start to the season for Liversedge, who were also knocked out of the FA Cup in a 2-0 defeat against Silsden. They were then heavily defeated in their league opener, losing 3-0 against newly promoted Garforth Town.

Like Town, Sedge did pick up their first point of the season midweek, also drawing 1-1, though against Dunston on Tuesday evening, thanks to Joe Walton’s late equaliser.

Brid picked up their first win of the season in the home game against Liversedge last season, when they won 1-0 back in August. More recently, the reverse fixture (the first of 2024) ended in a 4-2 victory to Liversedge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Adrian Costello is hopeful that the likes of Josh Barrett, Curtis Morrison and Nathan Doyle will all return from injury against Liversedge to further boost his options.

Town announced the signing of striker Seb Bolton on Saturday.

Costello said: “Great news for the club to sign Seb, who played at National League South last season with Taunton. I would like to thank Buxton FC for assisting in making this happen”