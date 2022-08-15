Bridlington Town set sights on opening NPL East Division win at Lincoln United

Both sides go into the game in similar form: Bridlington and Lincoln United won their FA Cup Extra Preliminary round game before drawing their opening league game 1-1, writes Ben Edwards.
The hosts' results came away from home against Grimsby Borough and North Shields respectively, meaning this will be their first game on their home turf of Ashby Avenue. Conversely, the outing will prove to be Bridlington’s first away test of the season.
The visitors managed to earn four points in the two games against Lincoln last season. They beat them 4-2 in the home game, with former player-manager Brett Agnew scoring a hat-trick. The away fixture finished in a 2-2 draw.
Matthew Cotton, who netted twice against the Seasiders last season, finished as Lincoln’s top scorer last campaign with 21 goals, so Bridlington will have to be wary of him.
They will pose a threat themselves, however, particularly through Lewis Dennison, who has scored in both of the opening games so far this season, having converted from a left wing-back to a striker.