Jack Griffin is set to return this weekend

Town will have a point to prove against the County Durham based side, as they received a 6-0 thumping from Shildon AFC in the reverse fixture back in August - their biggest defeat of the season, writes Ben Edwards.

The most surprising part of the defeat is the fact that Shildon are threatened by relegation.

They are in mixed form, having most recently lost 4-1 against Long Eaton United. However, they have picked up three wins in their last five games including a shock 3-2 victory against Stocksbridge PS courtesy of a last-minute Billy Greulich-Smith winner.

James Williamson is likely to return to the Town team at home to Shildon

Another team picking up mixed results are Brid, as their last game ended in an excellent 2-1 victory on the road against North Shields, with Ali Aydemir making it ten goals for the season as his brace was the difference between the two sides.

Two key players were missing from the squad against North Shields, with captain Jack Griffin missing out due to illness and James Williamson didn’t play for the first time since joining the club due to the birth of his son on the morning of the game. Both players are expected to return on Saturday.

Despite exceptional away form since Adrian Costello took over which has seen him lose just once on the road, results at home recently have been the Achilles Heel for Brid.

They have picked up back-to-back defeats at Queensgate against Cleethorpes Town and Dunston, so will be hoping to turn the tide on Saturday.

Under 12s will be able to gain FREE entry to the game. With only two more home games remaining, this could be one of your last chances to get your football fix for a few months so let’s make it a bumper crowd.

Town will make their shortest away trip of the season on Easter Monday - just a little over an hour to Tadcaster Albion's So-Trak Stadium.

A poor season for the Brewers saw their inevitable relegation confirmed on March 25 after a 2-0 defeat against Stocksbridge. They will be playing in the NCEL Premier next season after a seven-year spell in the NPL East Division.

After the Stocksbridge game the task didn't get any easier for Tadcaster as they travelled to 2nd placed Stockton Town, which ended in a 5-0 defeat, and included their goalkeeper being sent-off after conceding a penalty on the stroke of half-time.