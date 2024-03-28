Matty Dixon, in action for Brid Town earlier this season, is now playing for North Ferriby. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Bridlington are still looking for that first league win of 2024, and will be looking to earn that during the Easter run-in, 31 points so far this campaign put the Seasiders in 16th place, writes Ben Edwards.

Town will have a three-hour journey this Saturday, making the 130-mile trip to Ashington AFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the furthest that the Seasiders will travel in the Northern Premier League this season, with the FA Trophy match against Prescot Cables the only match further this campaign.

Jack Walters celebrates a goal for Brid Town earlier this season against Stocksbridge. Walters has joined Ferriby but has been hit by injury recently.

New to the Northern Premier League, having been promoted from the Northern League via the play-offs last campaign, Ashington have had a decent first season at step four. They’re sitting comfortably in mid-table.

They are, however, not on the best run of form. Similar to the Seasiders, they have had a run of four consecutive away games, in which they have not picked up a win.

That being said, they did pick up a couple of impressive draws against high-flyers Stockton Town (3-3) and Belper Town (2-2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve gone six games without three points, which last came away from home against Grimsby Borough on February 10.

Their last home victory was all the way back on January 9, as they won 1-0 against Belper.

Ashington’s latest match saw them lose 2-1 at home to Grimsby Borough, before welcoming Bridlington Town to Woodhorn Lane.

The reverse fixture between Ashington and Brid saw the Seasiders pick up a 2-0 victory, thanks to goals from Benn Lewis and Sani.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be a quick turnaround, as just two days later, Brid will host North Ferriby on Easter Monday.

They will be looking for revenge on their geographically closest NPL side, who picked up a 3-1 victory against them on Boxing Day.

There will be some familiar faces among the Ferriby squad, as they have ex-Brid keeper Tom Jackson in between the sticks. Danny Earl, a former Town fans’ favourite, is also a regular starter for the Villagers.

Since the Boxing Day clash, the Seasiders have also lost two players to Chris Bolder’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Walters, who scored a free-kick against the Villagers in December, has now joined them, though he is currently injured.

Matty Dixon also made the switch to join Ferriby, which has given an opportunity to Tom Algar in the starting line-up.

After his game time was limited at the start of the season, Algar has taken his chance excellently with some outstanding performances.

Like Ashington, Ferriby are new to the NPL, after they won the NCEL Premier last campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve had an even better first season at step four, occupying seventh place with 48 points.

They are, however, winless in their last three games, with their last victory coming in a 4-2 win at Grantham Town.