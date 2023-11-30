​​It’s back-to-back away games for Bridlington Town, and their second of three consecutive matches on the road in all competitions, as Adrian Costello prepares his side to take on Pontefract Collieries this coming Saturday.

Bridlington Town will be looking to earn more points in their game at Pontefract Collieries on Saturday. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Town have made a habit of not losing, and that has seen them go on a four-game unbeaten streak, as well as losing just one game in their last seven, writes Ben Edwards.

Brid’s last result was a 1-1 draw against Ossett United. the hosts took the lead after 50 minutes, but the Seasiders kept going and created a number of good chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one point it felt like it wouldn’t be their day, however Jack Walters’ sublime finish in the 89th minute earned a deserved and crucial point.

Jack Walters secured a late draw at Ossett United on Saturday afternoon.

The draw made it three games unbeaten on the road for the Seasiders, who will now look to continue that run against Pontefract Collieries, who have had a run of three away matches in a row in all competitions, and a run in which they picked up three victories.

They beat Winterton 4-1, before winning 1-0 against Liversedge in the West Riding County Cup.

Returning to league action, the Colls picked up a 2-1 victory against Grimsby Borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pontefract now have a run of three home games, which started with Liversedge on Tuesday evening, before welcoming the Seasiders on Saturday.

The Seasiders remain directly in the middle of the pack in the NPL Division East table, staying 10th after last Saturday’s draw.

10th is where Pontefract finished last campaign, and have seen an improvement this season, sitting in a play-off position.

They are currently fifth with 27 points, though could rise to third with a victory over Liversedge midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Huw has been successful during Pontefract’s excellent start to the season, and is the league joint-third highest scorer with nine goals so far.

On the boggiest of pitches, Brid Town earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Hunters Stadium back in March.

They will know that a similar level of work-rate will be required in order to compete on Saturday.