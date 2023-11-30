Bridlington Town set sights on tough trip to Pontefract Collieries
Town have made a habit of not losing, and that has seen them go on a four-game unbeaten streak, as well as losing just one game in their last seven, writes Ben Edwards.
Brid’s last result was a 1-1 draw against Ossett United. the hosts took the lead after 50 minutes, but the Seasiders kept going and created a number of good chances.
At one point it felt like it wouldn’t be their day, however Jack Walters’ sublime finish in the 89th minute earned a deserved and crucial point.
The draw made it three games unbeaten on the road for the Seasiders, who will now look to continue that run against Pontefract Collieries, who have had a run of three away matches in a row in all competitions, and a run in which they picked up three victories.
They beat Winterton 4-1, before winning 1-0 against Liversedge in the West Riding County Cup.
Returning to league action, the Colls picked up a 2-1 victory against Grimsby Borough.
Pontefract now have a run of three home games, which started with Liversedge on Tuesday evening, before welcoming the Seasiders on Saturday.
The Seasiders remain directly in the middle of the pack in the NPL Division East table, staying 10th after last Saturday’s draw.
10th is where Pontefract finished last campaign, and have seen an improvement this season, sitting in a play-off position.
They are currently fifth with 27 points, though could rise to third with a victory over Liversedge midweek.
Adam Huw has been successful during Pontefract’s excellent start to the season, and is the league joint-third highest scorer with nine goals so far.
On the boggiest of pitches, Brid Town earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Hunters Stadium back in March.
They will know that a similar level of work-rate will be required in order to compete on Saturday.
Yesterday’s SFS Brid Town Scholarship trial day was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. A new date will be announced in due course.