Benn Lewis headed in the first goal for Bridlington Town in their 2-0 Boxing Day win at home to basement club Tadcaster Albion.

A win was crucial for the Seasiders, as recent poor form meant anything less could’ve dragged them into a relegation scrap. However, with another two winnable games on the horizon things are looking positive for Thompson’s side.

The two sides battled it out at Queensgate back in August. As Grimsby Borough had lost all five of their games prior to facing the Seasiders, and Brid needing a response from a 6-0 battering at Shildon, three points were imperative for Town.

The game was goalless until injury-time, where Lewis Dennison struck late to continue a tough start for Borough.

Recently, however, Daniel Barrett has managed to turn the tide for the hosts and so it will be by no means an easy game.

They haven’t lost since a 5-0 defeat at table-toppers Worksop Town and as such sit in 12th position on 23 points, just two points behind Brid, whose Boxing Day win saw them rise from 12th to ninth.

The hosts’ last game against Cleethorpes ended in a goalless draw on the road, an impressive point against a strong side currently sitting in the playoffs.

A familiar face is in the Borough squad in Luis Adlard, who joined Brid on loan from Grimsby Town in December last campaign. Following his release from the League 2 side, he joined Grimsby Borough.

Adlard featured off the bench in the reverse fixture, but has started the previous seven games and has netted one goal this season.

Midfielder Eddie Rogerson returned to the starting line-up against Tadcaster after a two-month injury lay-off, but was substituted at half-time for Norton.

The visitors should have a full strength side available excluding Will Sutton, who serves his final match of his two-game suspension.

One query for the Brid faithful will be which formation Thompson opts for, he has used a four at the back in recent weeks, but switched to a 3-5-2 against Tadcaster.

