Lewis Dennison in action in the 0-0 draw against Carlton Town

The hosts have multiple players who will be familiar to the Brid Town faithful, as Tom Jackson, James Williamson, Leon Dawson and Will Annan have all played for the club previously, writes Ben Edwards.

As for the away team, Eddie Rogerson and Andy Norfolk are both set to miss the game due to injury, but they should have a full squad otherwise.

The hosts have had a good start to the season, sitting in fourth position, having picked up four wins to earn themselves 12 points after five games.

Despite this, they are winless in their last three games, including bowing out of the FA Trophy.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their match at Prescot Cables finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, with the hosts progressing to the Second Qualifying Round having won 4-2 on penalties.

Similarly, Brid Town have started the season well, and are currently in sixth position on 10 points after seven games, though they have also failed to win their last three games.

The visitors’ penultimate game saw them also get knocked out of this campaign’s FA Trophy, as they lost 2-1 at home to Colne.

In their last game, Cleethorpes travelled to Stockton and picked up their first league defeat of the season, coming out the wrong side of a 1-0 scoreline.

The game proved to be a feisty encounter, as Stockton goalkeeper Callum Roberts, and Cleethorpes’ Tim Lowe were both dismissed. A total of seven yellow cards were also shown between the two sides.

If Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Carlton is anything to go by, the Cleethorpes frontline will have to be on top form to beat goalkeeper James Hitchcock.

However, Cleethorpes have proved this season they know how to find the back of the net.

They have the third most prolific attack in the division, having netted 15 goals, with the 16 goals of Stockton and Hebburn Town just edging them.

Their fine form in front of goal is largely down to striker Declan Howe. Seven of his nine goals this season have come in the league, which sees him lead the Northern Premier League East Division’s goalscorer chart.

Cleethorpes picked up six points from Bridlington last season.