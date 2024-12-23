Bridlington Town set to pay tribute to former goalkeeper James Hitchcock at Boxing Day home match against Grimsby Borough

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 13:59 GMT
Sam Kay shoots at goal. Photo by TCF PhotographySam Kay shoots at goal. Photo by TCF Photography
Sam Kay shoots at goal. Photo by TCF Photography
Bridlington Town face Grimsby Borough, the only team they haven’t yet played in the Northern Premier League Division East, with a 3pm kick-off on Boxing Day at the Mounting Systems Stadium.

There’s plenty to talk about on the pitch, but it’s an incredibly important day off the pitch, as the club will be remembering the life of former goalkeeper James Hitchcock, who tragically passed away last week, writes Ben Edwards.

On the pitch, the Seasiders go into the game with four straight defeats under their belt, so will be hoping for three points to end the year, with the hope of a much improved 2025 to look forward to.

Most recently, Bridlington fell to a 3-2 defeat against Carlton Town. Sam Kay opened the scoring for the Seasiders, though three Carlton goals saw them lead 3-1 at the break.

Charlie Winfield in action for Brid Town. Photos by TCF PhotographyCharlie Winfield in action for Brid Town. Photos by TCF Photography
Charlie Winfield in action for Brid Town. Photos by TCF Photography

Bridlington came out of the blocks quickly in the second half, with Ahmed Sallam scoring from a corner, though the visitors were unable to find the equaliser.

Denny Ingram said he was: “Very, very disappointed. (It’s) nowhere near good enough by any stretch of the imagination.”

It leaves the Seasiders in the relegation zone in 19th with 20 points.

To make matters worse, should Ashington, just a point below Bridlington, pick up a draw or better in their game in hand, they will go above them.

As for Grimsby Borough, they occupy a mid-table position, sitting 11th with 28 points.

Last campaign, Bridlington picked up a 1-0 victory away from home against Grimsby Borough. In the reverse fixture, they earned their first points of the season, drawing 2-2 thanks to Glen Sani’s injury-time equaliser.

