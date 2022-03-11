Bridlington Town sign former Burlington Jackdaws midfielder Louis Beckett on loan from Hull City

Louis Beckett tackles Pete Davidson in the pre-season game for Hull City against Bridlington Town

A club statememnt said: "We are delighted to announce the month long loan signing of midfielder Louis Beckett from Hull City.

"Louis was previously on loan with Ossett United where he made seven appearances, getting himself an assist in a 3-2 victory over Tadcaster Albion.

"Louis penned his first professional contract with Hull City in May 2021 after a successful two-year scholarship.

"Local lad Louis started his football journey with Burlington Jackdaws and also played Cricket for Bridlington CC."

Coach Alex Davidson has left Bridlington Town, as he is moving to Australia to be with his girlfriend.

The club said: "Alex was excellent to have around the dressing room with all the lads showing the upmost respect for him.

"He has worked tirelessly alongside Brett and Lamps to give 100% to the club and the players.