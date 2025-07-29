Bridlington Town sign off pre-season with victory against SFS rising stars at Festival of Football

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 29th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Bridlington Town line up before their 13-0 home win against Bridlington Town SFS Under-19s. Photo by TCF Photography
Bridlington Town signed off pre-season with a 13-0 victory against Bridlington Town SFS (Under-19s) at The Mounting Systems Stadium at the club’s Festival of Football on Saturday.

The festival kicked off with Bridlington Town Under-16s, followed by a 5-0 win for Bridlington Town Reserves against Bridlington Town Millau.

The main match of the day saw the Seasiders tackle the Town SFS Under-19s.

It only took the senior team a minute to open the scoring with former Scarborough and Alfreton striker Jake Day guiding his header into the net past young keeper Leo Nicholson.

Ahmed Salam netted twice for the Seasiders. Photo by TCF Photography

Seven minutes later Ahmed Salam doubled the lead thanks to a curled shot into the bottom left corner of the net.

Less than 60 seconds later Matty Dixon volleyed home a third from close range after a cross from the right flank.

Just after the half-hour mark Dixon scored again to put Town 4-0 ahead, this time with a cracking strike into the top right corner.

Five minutes before the interval Charlie Dunkerley fired a low shot into the bottom left corner of the SFS net and on the stroke of half-time the same player blasted a 25-yard screamer into the far right corner to make it 6-0.

Bridlington Town head clear during the friendly against Bridlington Town SFS U19s. Photo by TCF Photographyplaceholder image
Bridlington Town head clear during the friendly against Bridlington Town SFS U19s. Photo by TCF Photography

Winger Will Annan then joined in the goal-feast, making it 7-0 on 53 minutes with a low shot and then four minutes later a deep Annan cross dropped over the SFS keeper into the top right corner.

On 65 minutes Alex Markham made it 9-0 with a close-range finish, soon followed by Salam’s second of the game.

Day completed his brace of goals in the 71st minute and sub Pete Davidson put Town 12-0 up with a fine shot from outside the area, Annan completing his hat-trick with the final goal of the game five minutes from time.

Town: Jonathon Dash, Alex Markham, Jak Whiting, Matty Dixon, Brodie Sedman, Tom Allan, Ahmed Salam, Charlie Dunkerley, Jake Day, Will Annan, Casey Stewart. Subs: Ben Voase, Pete Davidson, Charley Whight, Alex Zachariou, Trialist A.

Town SFS: Leo Nicholson, Ellis Gray, Brad Swift, Riley Cooper, Ryan Green, Theo Mainprize, Charlie Birdsall, Finlay Sayers-Barker, Aidan Brennan, Cam Blackburn, Javon Henry. Subs: Tyler Burnett, Cooper England, Jack Wilkinson, Kody Robinson, Lewis Blanchard, Mason Snowden, Louis Batty, Rhys Davey.

Before kick-off Town confirmed the signing of right-back Alex Zachariou, following a successful trial period.

Zachariou featured for Garforth Town last season, and went into the matchday squad on Saturday afternoon.

