Bridlington Town sign young midfielder Oliver Green on loan from Hull City
Bridlington Town have snapped up young midfielder Oliver Green on loan from Hull City.
By Andy Bloomfield
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:22 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:28 am
A statement on the club website said: "We are pleased to announce the month long loan signing of midfielder Oliver Green from Hull City.
"Oliver captained the Under-18s during the 2020/21 season and signed his first professional deal with the club in May 2021.
"In July 2021, Green featured in the first-team’s pre-season friendlies against Mansfield Town and Manchester United, and was also an unused substitute in the Tigers’ EFL Cup fixture against Wigan Athletic in August 2021.
"Thanks to Andy Dawson and Hull City for helping us to have Oliver on loan it’s very much appreciated."