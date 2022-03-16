Bridlington Town sign young midfielder Oliver Green on loan from Hull City

Bridlington Town in action earlier this season against Pickering Town

A statement on the club website said: "We are pleased to announce the month long loan signing of midfielder Oliver Green from Hull City.

"Oliver captained the Under-18s during the 2020/21 season and signed his first professional deal with the club in May 2021.

"In July 2021, Green featured in the first-team’s pre-season friendlies against Mansfield Town and Manchester United, and was also an unused substitute in the Tigers’ EFL Cup fixture against Wigan Athletic in August 2021.

