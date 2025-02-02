Bridlington Town sink to third loss in a row, a 5-0 hammering at Newton Aycliffe

Bridlington Town slipped to a 1-0 home loss against Grimsby Borough on Tuesday. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Town slumped to their third NPL East Division defeat in a row with a 5-0 hammering by Newton Aycliffe at the Ashcourt Stadium on Saturday.

Town boss Mike Thompson said after the match: “We were beaten by the better team.

"I think after 15 minutes we were happy where we were at in the game, but it just seems a little too easy today from our point to view, I think the goals in the first half particularly killed the game.”

Matty Dixon had the first opportunity from distance, but his chipped shot was easily saved by the home keeper Jim Pollard, writes Alexander Fynn.

Danny Earl could return for Tuesday's game with Brighouse. Photo by Dom Taylor

Liam Jarvie had Aycliffe’s first opportunity from a counter-attack, with Dan Hartley sliding in to block the shot for a corner.

Simon Heslop pulled in a great right-footed cross to Ahmed Salam, but the keeper was up to the challenge and easily saved the shot. This was about as good as it got for the visitors.

The hosts were first to strike, from a Jake Petitjean cross and the ball flew to Jarvie to fire the header into the net.

Aycliffe were starting to take control and came close to doubling their lead following an inswinging cross by Joe Gibson, however the cross fell to Jack Clarkson only to see his bullet header rattle off the bar.

However, the reprieve didn’t last long as Clarkson found his goal from a one-on-one counterattack to fire the ball into the bottom corner past Malkowski.

Ethan Wood put in a simple cross to Clarkson to tap a third goal into the empty net.

Tom Allan did try to pull one back before the break, from a Nathan Dyer right-footed cross, but Allan couldn’t take that chance on as his header went wide.

As the second half began from a Dixon through-ball, Dyer’s shot was scuffed wide, Brid were struggling with the home attack who soon found a fourth goal with a through-ball to Clarkson, squaring the ball to Jarvie to tap it into the net.

Luke Adamson made it 5-0 for Aycliffe as Clarkson raced through on goal and cut the ball across goal to Adamson, adding to Seasiders’ woes on the afternoon.

Michael Coulson almost found a consolation from a free-kick only to see his right-footed effort rattle off the bar.

This result left Brid in the drop-zone and facing Brighouse at Queensgate this Tuesday at the Mounting Systems Stadium.

Thompson is hopeful of the return of striker Danny Earl to his side.

