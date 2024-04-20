Glen Sani in action for Brid Town during their final home league game of the season, a 2-1 loss to Ossett United. PHOTOS: DOM TAYLOR

Adrian Costello opted for experience in defence for the key game, and as such drafted in Jack Bulless as well as Alex Markham, in place of Adam Stockhill and Bobby Attree, writes Ben Edwards.

The hosts had a few half-chances in the first half, firstly when Ali Aydemir’s cross found Glen Sani in the penalty area, but he couldn’t quite get a clean connection on it to trouble goalkeeper Callum Hiddleston.

A good ball in behind then played through Lewis Dennison, but his left-footed strike was well saved by Hiddleston.

Brid skipper James Williamson pushes on against Ossett. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

The visitors, with the wind in their favour, always looked a threat from corner kicks, and that is how they got their goal after 35 minutes.

A corner from the left was cleared but then recycled into the penalty area, when Adam Watson opened the scoring.

It took just seven minutes to find the equaliser, and again it was Aydemir’s cross from the right finding Sani. This time he connected with it cleanly, finishing well past Hiddleston from close range.

In the second half, Will Sutton, who’d had a few attempts at goal, cut onto his right foot and saw an unorthodox effort from the edge of the penalty area just miss the top right corner.

Alex Markham and Pete Davidson get on the front foot.

Aydemir then had a good opportunity, after he met a cross from the left but fired over the crossbar.

Ossett restored their lead after 76 minutes, when Markham’s header into the midfield was intercepted.

A good ball played Adam Priestley in behind, who produced a composed finish to make it 2-1.

The Seasiders continued to have opportunities to find another equaliser, initially through Dennison, whose effort from point-blank range was unbelievably tipped onto the left post.

In the 84th minute, referee Ryan Coulson deemed Andy Norfolk’s challenge to be dangerous, as he brandished a red card to the Bridlington Town midfielder.