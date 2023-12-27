Bridlington Town slip to 3-1 Boxing Day defeat on the road at North Ferriby

It was another game of few chances, but unfortunately Bridlington Town fell to a 3-1 defeat in their shortest away NPL East trip of the season against North Ferriby on Boxing Day.

Jack Walters, right, gave Bridlington Town an early lead at North Ferriby on Boxing Day, but the Seasiders eventually fell to a 3-1 defeat. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

For the third game in a row, Adrian Costello named an unchanged starting line-up, with new Brid Town signing Jake Brown making his debut from the bench, writes Ben Edwards.

The Seasiders couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game. Andy Norfolk won a free-kick on the left hand side, a good distance from goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Walters took the set-piece, curling it around the wall and into the bottom corner in the second minute.

Just four minutes later though, Pete Davidson was penalised for a handball in the penalty area.

Josh Whitley left James Hitchcock with no chance from the spot, smashing the ball past the shot-stopper.

After an eventful opening 10 minutes, the game calmed down, with North Ferriby probably edging it in terms of possession and chances. They forced Jack Bulless into a headed clearance off the line after a dangerous corner routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hitchcock then comfortably gathered Jack Johnson’s 20-yard strike, before a fizzing effort from Danny East went just over the bar.

With the scores level at half time, just four minutes into the second half the hosts took the lead.

Tom Corner reacted quickest to latch onto a loose ball, before striking on the turn into the left-hand side of the goal,

Strong appeals for a penalty for the Seasiders were waved away, after Lewis Dennison went down in the penalty area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen Sani then linked up well with Dennison on the edge of the penalty area, but the shot was deflected wide for a corner.

Towards the conclusion of the match, Harry Lovick fired over from 25-yards, before North Ferriby eventually put the result beyond all doubt.

Pushing for an equaliser in injury-time, Bridlington Town pushed James Williamson into a striker position, however, this only left them vulnerable to a counter attack.