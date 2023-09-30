Bridlington Town slip to 3-1 defeat on the road at Sheffield FC
It was the hosts who came out the brighter side, with two good opportunities to open the scoring in the first 10 minutes, writes Ben Edwards.
However, Bridlington took the lead against the run of play after 12 minutes, with Lewis Dennison finishing past Edd Hall inside the penalty area.
Neither side looked particularly dangerous for the remainder of the half, until Sheffield netted with 30 seconds until the break, when Luke Mangham netted the equaliser at the end of half played in tough conditions due to heavy rainfall.
James Hitchcock was called into action on multiple occasions after the restart, producing a good save from Rory Coleman’s header before pulling off a stunning double-save from point blank range from substitute duo Tavongo Kuleya and Benni Ndlovu’s efforts.
With eight minutes to go, Sheffield took the lead when Curtis Morrison was given too much space in the midfield, he produced a stunning strike from range which left Hitchcock with no chance.
Ndlovu almost doubled the lead as he cut infield and unleashed a shot from 20 yards which flew narrowly over.
The advantage was doubled, however, again through Morrison who headed onto the post moments before but made no mistake in making it 3-1.
With six minutes of injury-time added on, Kuleya beat his man but blazed his shot wide, before Walters' header from a corner struck the crossbar late on.