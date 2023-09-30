Lewis Dennison scored in Brid Town's 3-1 loss at Sheffield FC.

It was the hosts who came out the brighter side, with two good opportunities to open the scoring in the first 10 minutes, writes Ben Edwards.

However, Bridlington took the lead against the run of play after 12 minutes, with Lewis Dennison finishing past Edd Hall inside the penalty area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither side looked particularly dangerous for the remainder of the half, until Sheffield netted with 30 seconds until the break, when Luke Mangham netted the equaliser at the end of half played in tough conditions due to heavy rainfall.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Hitchcock was called into action on multiple occasions after the restart, producing a good save from Rory Coleman’s header before pulling off a stunning double-save from point blank range from substitute duo Tavongo Kuleya and Benni Ndlovu’s efforts.

With eight minutes to go, Sheffield took the lead when Curtis Morrison was given too much space in the midfield, he produced a stunning strike from range which left Hitchcock with no chance.

Ndlovu almost doubled the lead as he cut infield and unleashed a shot from 20 yards which flew narrowly over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The advantage was doubled, however, again through Morrison who headed onto the post moments before but made no mistake in making it 3-1.