Bridlington Town slip to Friday night defeat at Bradford Park Avenue

Alex Peterson suffered a broken arm in Brid Town'#s 3-1 loss at Bradford Park Avenue on Friday night. Photos by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Town fell to a 3-1 defeat against Bradford Park Avenue in the Northern Premier League East Division on Friday evening.

Despite going into the interval level after a competitive first half, sub Myles La Bastide struck twice to earn his side the three points, writes Ben Edwards.

Frustrated Town boss Denny Ingram said: “I thought first half, we controlled the game really well.

“(We) got in a few times into good area, it’s just the final decision making wasn’t quite right.”

Veteran Michael Coulson on the attack for the Seasiders in their loss at Bradford on Friday night.

Captain Simon Heslop and Danny Earl returned to the side after injury, replacing Pete Davidson and Nathan Dyer, who had a sickness bug.

Ahmed Salam, signed on a 28-day loan from Alfreton Town, made his debut. Benn Lewis also came in, with Sam Kay and Tom Allan missing through suspension. Three local lads were named as subs in Coby Scotter, Ryan Bemrose and Billy Ripley.

The returning Danny Earl, operating on the wing, had the first effort, as Sebastian Malkowski’s long free-kick found him running in behind. Earl hit it first time on the half-volley, and Jack Hall palmed the ball away to safety. Sam Leverett then came close as his shot from the edge of the penalty area was tipped over by Hall.

However, the hosts opened the scoring after 15 minutes with their first shot. A low cross found Connor Shanks, and the Bradford captain finished past Malkowski.

On 35 minutes, Bradford were forced into a change with La Bastide replacing Brad Williams, though it wouldn’t be until the second half until the right winger would make an impact.

Just before half-time, Coulson’s in-swinging corner found Lewis, though he was off balance and headed wide. Lewis would go on to score from the next corner just three minutes later, after Dan Hartley’s shot was deflected behind after a Leverett free-kick. Leverett took the resulting corner, and Lewis produced a beautiful header into the top right corner to get the visitors level a minute before the break.

Brid thought for a moment that they were going into the break ahead, as Salam got in behind and finished one-on-one with Hall, but the linesman’s offside flag denied him a debut goal.

The Seasiders started the second half strongly. Malkowski came out to claim a free-kick, and immediately set his side on a counter attack. Earl played the ball to Coulson, whose shot was blocked for a corner.

On the hour mark, Lewis mis-hit a clearance and the ball fell nicely for La Bastide, but he could only fire wide.

Alex Peterson tried his luck from 25 yards, though that proved to be his last action as just two minutes later, he was forced off with a broken arm.

The hosts regained the lead with 20 minutes remaining, as danger man La Bastide cut inside from the right flank and produced an outstanding finish into the top left corner, leaving Malkowski with no chance.

A moment later, the substitute could have had another, as a mix-up between Malkowski and Hartley saw him nick the ball, but his dinked effort was off target.

La Bastide hit his second after 79 minutes, though, with another excellent finish inside the penalty area.

The right winger had a chance for a hat-trick as he pounced on Lewis’ slip, but Malkowski produced a good save and the follow-up was blocked for a corner. From the set-piece, Davidson was beaten in the air, but it was glanced wide.

Going into injury-time, it was still Bradford creating the chances, as this time it was Heslop’s error from which they looked to capitalise, nicking the ball off the midfielder, but Shanks shanked it wide.