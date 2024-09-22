Bridlington Town slip to home NPL Division East defeat against Consett

Bridlington Town suffered a 2-1 home loss against Consett in the NPL Division East. Photos by TCF Photography

After an impressive comeback in their last outing, Bridlington Town were looking to build on the performance and climb the league table further, but it wasn’t to be as they slipped to a 2-1 home defeat against Consett.

It was a poor first half from the Seasiders which saw them trail by two goals at half-time courtesy of Liam Colledge and Brandon Handsworth for the visitors, writes Alexander Fynn.

Town did have their chances, Micheal Coulson’s one on one effort was defended well by William Constantin, and Sam Kay’s shot was easily saved by Harry Moss in the 12th minute, however that’s about as good as it got for Town.

Within a minute of play restarting in the second half Nathan Dyer had his effort rebound off the post, unfortunately there was no one there to follow up and fire into the empty net.

Late in the game Isaac Walker had a chance to increase the lead for the visitors however his long-range shot came off the side of the post.

For the Seasiders Simon Leverett managed to pull a goal back from a penalty just before injury-time, but it was too little too late.

To add to Town’s woes in a disappointing defeat, there are injury concerns to Alex Markham as he was substituted after playing only 15 minutes, early indications suggest an ankle injury.

Manager Denny Ingram was left disappointed, especially conceding two easy goals in the first period, with Town chasing the game again.