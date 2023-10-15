Bridlington Town assistant manager Andy Norfolk was in charge for the game at Belper Town

Norfolk opted to change formation from the familiar four-at-the-back to a 5-3-2 in an attempt to make it tough for the leaders to break them down, while two strikers allowed Lewis Dennison and Glen Sani to link-up in a strike pairing, writes Steve Adamson.

Matty Dixon and Benn Lewis returned from injury and illness, respectively.

Alex Markham was also given his first start since returning to the squad, putting in a man-of-the-match performance on the right-hand side of the back three.

The visitors had a gilt-edged chance to take the lead 20 minutes in.

A free-kick was saved by Jonathon Hedge, with the rebound falling to Markham, but in a goalmouth scramble, the defender fired over from close range.

Thirteen minutes later James Hitchcock was called into action, producing a great save as Cameron Johnson was played in behind.

The first half came to end with the score deadlocked, after a good Brid display which frustrated the hosts.

That frustration continued into the second half as excellent defending gave Belper no way through the Brid back-line. Around the hour mark, they pilled the pressure on and won two consecutive corners, with Kevin Bastos seeing his effort cleared off the line from the second corner.

Moments later, referee Aaron Hallam pointed to the spot, as Jack Walters was judged to have impeded his man.

Johnson was the man who took the spot-kick, sending Hitchcock the wrong way to give Belper a 64th minute advantage.

Just four minutes after taking the lead, the hosts made it two, and it was a moment to forget for Hitchcock.

He lost possession a long way from his goal, and Revarnelle James capitalised on the shot-stoppers error with a fantastic strike from range.