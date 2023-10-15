News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement

Bridlington Town slip to loss at NPL East pacesetters Belper Town

With manager Adrian Costello unavailable due to a prior engagement, assistant Andy Norfolk was tasked with taking charge for Bridlington Town’s trip to Belper Town and despite a hard-fought team performance, it ultimately concluded in a 2-0 victory for the hosts.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 15th Oct 2023, 18:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 18:04 BST
Bridlington Town assistant manager Andy Norfolk was in charge for the game at Belper TownBridlington Town assistant manager Andy Norfolk was in charge for the game at Belper Town
Bridlington Town assistant manager Andy Norfolk was in charge for the game at Belper Town

Norfolk opted to change formation from the familiar four-at-the-back to a 5-3-2 in an attempt to make it tough for the leaders to break them down, while two strikers allowed Lewis Dennison and Glen Sani to link-up in a strike pairing, writes Steve Adamson.

Matty Dixon and Benn Lewis returned from injury and illness, respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alex Markham was also given his first start since returning to the squad, putting in a man-of-the-match performance on the right-hand side of the back three.

Alex Markham was man of the match for Brid Town.Alex Markham was man of the match for Brid Town.
Alex Markham was man of the match for Brid Town.
Most Popular

The visitors had a gilt-edged chance to take the lead 20 minutes in.

A free-kick was saved by Jonathon Hedge, with the rebound falling to Markham, but in a goalmouth scramble, the defender fired over from close range.

Thirteen minutes later James Hitchcock was called into action, producing a great save as Cameron Johnson was played in behind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first half came to end with the score deadlocked, after a good Brid display which frustrated the hosts.

That frustration continued into the second half as excellent defending gave Belper no way through the Brid back-line. Around the hour mark, they pilled the pressure on and won two consecutive corners, with Kevin Bastos seeing his effort cleared off the line from the second corner.

Moments later, referee Aaron Hallam pointed to the spot, as Jack Walters was judged to have impeded his man.

Johnson was the man who took the spot-kick, sending Hitchcock the wrong way to give Belper a 64th minute advantage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Just four minutes after taking the lead, the hosts made it two, and it was a moment to forget for Hitchcock.

He lost possession a long way from his goal, and Revarnelle James capitalised on the shot-stoppers error with a fantastic strike from range.

Belper controlled the remaining 20 minutes of the game, securing the 2-0 victory over a hardworking Brid side, who were lacking quality in the final third, particularly in finding the final pass.

Related topics:Bridlington TownBelper