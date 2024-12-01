Bridlington Town slump to 2-0 home loss against NPL East title-chasers Emley

Bridlington Town lost 2-0 at home to Emley. Photo by TCF Photography

​High-flying Emley continued their good start to the season, beating struggling Bridlington Town 2-0 in the Northern Premier League East at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Saturday.

The home side were able to welcome a couple of players back from injury in Tom Allan and veteran Simon Heslop, though the latter was an unused substitute, writes Ben Edwards.

It was the hosts who had the first chance of the game, as Alex Peterson laid the ball off to Michael Coulson, who spun on the edge of the penalty area but dragged his shot wide..

Despite having very little of the ball, Emley took an early lead after just five minutes after a cross from the right.

Nathan Curtis lost his man, and produced a beautiful glanced header into the bottom left corner, leaving Sebastian Malkowski with no chance.

After a few half chances for the Seasiders, they looked to have won a stone wall penalty just before the half-hour mark, as Peterson tried to bring the ball down but was blatantly shoved, though the referee waved play on.

The Brid pressure continued, as Allan drove forward and fizzed in a dangerous low cross, but Peterson was inches away from connecting with the ball.

Town then passed the ball through the thirds well, with Coulson laying the ball off to Sam Kay 25 yards from goal. The midfielder tried his luck with a low effort that went comfortably wide.

Charlie Winfield cleared the ball off the goal-line in injury time, to ensure the Seasiders only went into the interval one goal behind.

Ingram’s side came out of the blocks fast in the first 10 minutes of the second half, as Peterson produced another moment of quality, backheeling the ball to Dyer.

He drove forward and fired an effort across the goalkeeper, who parried the ball away.

Moments later, Dyer drilled the ball across goal, and Coulson had a tap in a yard out, but he got the ball caught under his feet.

Emley ensured that the hosts were made to pay for not taking advantage of their pressure, as from the resulting counter attack they won a corner. Ross Hardaker took it, and Malkowski failed to claim, leaving captain Jack Cowgill to head home a second.

The goal knocked the stuffing out of Town, who turned to a long ball approach in desperation but with no success, as the Coulson 30-yard effort was the only other notable chance, though that went wide.