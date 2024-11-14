Michael Coulson challenges for the ball with the Ossett United keeper.

​Bridlington Town suffered a 5-2 defeat at home to bottom of the table Ossett United on Tuesday night.

Seasiders boss Denny Ingram slammed the performance, saying: “Nothing changed from Saturday (the 2-0 win at Sherwood Colliery), we need to work out why this happened, its poles apart, it should be way, way better than what it was.

“Maybe a bit of heart, and a bit of passion and desire is what’s needed,"

Town were looking to build on the win at Sherwood Colliery and climb the NPL East table, writes Tom Fynn.

The home side started out brightly Pete Davidson had an early chance, but he shot well over the crossbar, and that’s about as good as it got for the home side who looked second best to the visitors Ossett, who in the lead-up to this match had only scored nine goals in 15 games.

Ossett opened the scoring through a scramble in the 18-yard box, with the ball falling to Belgian forward Basile Zottos who beat the oncoming Brid keeper Seb Malkowski, slotting the ball calmly into the bottom corner. United doubled their lead in similar fashion moments later, as a lack of communication in the Brid defence saw Joe Crosby fire past a stricken Malkowski.

Brid began to counter and were looking to pull a goal back, good pressure from the Seasiders led to a corner, but the shot from Sam Leverett went wide.

Just as Town were beginning to get a slight foothold in the game a quick attack from Ossett saw Eddie Church make it 3-0, then in the last minute of the half Zottos added a fourth to compound the hosts’ woes.

Returning forward Danny Earl made an appearance from the bench but was later forced off due to fitness concerns.

At half-time Ingram had some strong words for his side, and rang the changes, Danny Earl made a welcome return to replace Nathan Dyer after a recent hamstring injury and Marshall Nock replaced Davidson.

The Seasiders started in similar fashion to the first half, reward came from Tom Allan in the 58th minute as he pulled a goal back, a few moments later Allan had another great chance, but his shot scraped the bar.

Then while Brid were pushing on it was Zottos again who completed his hat-trick from a superb crossfield Church pass. Concerns over Earl led to a late substitution as Benn Lewis replaced him, and ex-Ossett man Alex Peterson pulled a late goal back.