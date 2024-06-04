Bridlington Town snap up former Scarborough Athletic skipper Coulson
Former Pickering Town manager Denny Ingram has also moved to Queensgate to take up a role as assistant manager to Adrian Costello.
The Town boss said: “This is massive for the club, Coulo has had offers in the National League North this season, but when the club’s ambition was explained to him chose us.
"Special thanks has to go to Denny (Ingram) for his hard work selling our ambitions to Michael and to David Naylor and the Supporters Trust for their support in making this happen.”
The versatile Barrett has agreed contractual terms with the club.
The club announced on X: “Josh has most recently played for Scarborough Athletic who he joined in 2019.
“He can play in numerous positions including centre-half, full-back and winger.”
Forward Curtis Morrison has also committed to play for the Seasiders in the 2024-25 campaign.
The club announced on X: “We are delighted to announce that Curtis Morrison has agreed contractual terms with the club.
"Sheffield-born Curtis is a forward / right winger and recently played for Grantham Town."
Morrison’s previous clubs include Chesterfield, Matlock Town and Guiseley.
A familiar face returning to Town is Eddy Birch, the midfielder having also turned out for Pickering and Scarborough Athletic as well as the Seasiders earlier in his career in non-league football.
The Seasiders have also been boosted by the news that skipper James Williamson, midfielder Pete Davidson, Will Sutton, Benn Lewis and defender Ellis Barkworth have all confirmed that they will return to the club for next season.
Youngsters Bobby Attree and Tom Algar have also committed to the club for the 2024-25 season, as has Alex Markham.
Following the departure of stalwart Andy Norfolk, long-serving keeper James Hitchcock, star striker Lewis Dennison, defender Jack Bulless and forward Ali Aydemir have also announced their departures from the club.