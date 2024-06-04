New Bridlington Town assistant manager Denny Ingram and new signing, striker Michael Coulson.

Bridlington Town FC have snapped up former Scarborough Athletic star Michael Coulson and Josh Barrett, plus ex-Sheffield FC forward Curtis Morrison ahead of the Northern Premier League Division East 2024-25 campaign.

Former Pickering Town manager Denny Ingram has also moved to Queensgate to take up a role as assistant manager to Adrian Costello.

The Town boss said: “This is massive for the club, Coulo has had offers in the National League North this season, but when the club’s ambition was explained to him chose us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Special thanks has to go to Denny (Ingram) for his hard work selling our ambitions to Michael and to David Naylor and the Supporters Trust for their support in making this happen.”

Ellis Barkworth has signed for next season at Brid Town. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

The versatile Barrett has agreed contractual terms with the club.

The club announced on X: “Josh has most recently played for Scarborough Athletic who he joined in 2019.

“He can play in numerous positions including centre-half, full-back and winger.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward Curtis Morrison has also committed to play for the Seasiders in the 2024-25 campaign.

Skipper James Williamson will return to Queensgate for next season. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

The club announced on X: “​We are delighted to announce that Curtis Morrison has agreed contractual terms with the club.

"Sheffield-born Curtis is a forward / right winger and recently played for Grantham Town."

Morrison’s previous clubs include Chesterfield, Matlock Town and Guiseley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A familiar face returning to Town is Eddy Birch, the midfielder having also turned out for Pickering and Scarborough Athletic as well as the Seasiders earlier in his career in non-league football.

The Seasiders have also been boosted by the news that skipper James Williamson, midfielder Pete Davidson, Will Sutton, Benn Lewis and defender Ellis Barkworth have all confirmed that they will return to the club for next season.

Youngsters Bobby Attree and Tom Algar have also committed to the club for the 2024-25 season, as has Alex Markham.