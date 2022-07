Bridlington Town start Northern Premier League East season at home to Long Eaton United

The first midweek game of the season for the Seasiders is a trip to Lincoln United on Tuesday August 16.

Brid's next league game is at home to Worksop on Tuesday August 23, and over the Bank Holiday weekend Mike Thompson's team heads to Shildon on Saturday August 27 and then play host to Grimsby Borough on Monday August 29.

In the festive fixtures, Brid will entertain Tadcaster Albion on Boxing Day, Monday December 26, and then will head to Grimsby on Monday January 2.

Town entertain Stocksbridge Park Steels in the final league game of the season on Saturday April 22.

BRIDLINGTON TOWN - Pitching In Northern Premier League - East

Sat Aug 13 Long Eaton United H

Tue Aug 16 Lincoln United A

Bridlington Town's Will Sutton

Sat Aug 20 Emirates FA Cup Prelim

Tue Aug 23 Worksop Town H

Sat Aug 27 Shildon A

Mon Aug 29 Grimsby Borough H

Bridlington Town defend a Boro corner PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Sat Sep 3 Emirates FA Cup 1Q

Tue Sep 6 Ossett United H

Sat Sep 10 Isuzu FA Trophy 1Q

Tue Sep 13 Cleethorpes Town A

Sat Sep 17 Carlton Town H Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 24 Isuzu FA Trophy 2Q

Sat Oct 1 Sheffield FC A Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat Oct 8 Brighouse Town H Isuzu FA Trophy 3Q

Sat Oct 15 Consett A Emirates FA Cup 4Q

Sat Oct 22 Stockton Town A

Sat Oct 29 Pontefract Collieries H Isuzu FA Trophy 1

Sat Nov 5 Dunston A Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 12 North Shields H

Sat Nov 19 Stocksbridge Park Steels A Isuzu FA Trophy 2

Sat Nov 26 Grantham Town H

Sat Dec 3 Hebburn Town H

Sat Dec 10 Carlton Town A

Sat Dec 17 Long Eaton United A Isuzu FA Trophy 3

Mon Dec 26 Tadcaster Albion H

Mon Jan 2 Grimsby Borough A

Sat Jan 7 Lincoln United H

Sat Jan 14 Worksop Town A Isuzu FA Trophy 4

Sat Jan 21 Cleethorpes Town H

Sat Jan 28 Hebburn Town A

Sat Feb 4 Sheffield FC H

Tue Feb 7 Ossett United A

Sat Feb 11 Isuzu FA Trophy 5

Sat Feb 18 Consett H

Sat Feb 25 Brighouse Town A

Sat Mar 4 Stockton Town H

Sat Mar 11 Isuzu FA Trophy 6

Sat Mar 18 Pontefract Collieries A

Sat Mar 25 Dunston H

Sat Apr 1 North Shields A Isuzu FA Trophy Semi-Final

Sat Apr 8 Shildon H

Mon Apr 10 Tadcaster Albion A

Sat Apr 15 Grantham Town A