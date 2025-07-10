Bridlington Town, red kit, lost 2-1 at Bottesford Town. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town suffered back-to-back 2-1 away losses to commence pre-season, slipping to defeat at Bottesford Town.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having lost out in the opener to Beverley Town, the Seasiders were looking to pick up a victory against Bottesford, though left Lincolnshire disappointed, writes Ben Edwards.

After an injury-stricken 2024/25 campaign, Josh Barrett made his first appearance of the season, though was forced off after just half an hour with what looked like another serious knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, head coach Mike Thompson alleviated those concerns, as he said: “There’s no issues, it was a jarred knee just on the surface. We were a little bit worried when he went down with his knee, but Josh (Hairsine) has done all the ligament tests that he needs to look at.

“I think it was just more of a shock thing, having the injury that he’s had.”

Ahmed Salam also pulled on the red shirt for the first time since joining permanently, that being the only other change to the starting line-up from the Beverley encounter.

On the game as a whole, Thompson added: “There was a distinct lack of intensity tonight, which cost us. I’ve had some pretty strong words with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were a couple of little sparks, especially in the first half when we passed the ball well, but ultimately we didn’t do enough to affect the game today, so the result is probably warranted.”

The first shot of the game came just nine seconds in, as Casey Stewart tried his luck from 20 yards, though it went wide of the left post.

Two minutes later, Bottesford tried their first attempt, though the shot from the edge of the area was easily saved by Brid’s trialist keeper.

Barrett’s deep free-kick was launched upfield and contested by Jake Day, whose shirt was pulled resulting in a free-kick on the edge of the box. Michael Coulson stepped up, curling it around the wall but wide of the left post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts found the opener on 11 minutes, as a low cross from the right was finished adeptly by Jack McMenemy at the near post.

Brid came close shortly after, as Salam’s shot was blocked with the ball falling to Coulson, whose effort from 20 yards struck the post. Day slammed home the rebound, but was offside.

The Seasiders found the equaliser just shy of the 20-minute mark. Coulson’s cross made its way to Jak Whiting, who finished well at the back post, the summer recruit’s first goal for Brid.

Stewart put in a number of dangerous crosses, cutting inside onto his right foot. One found Salam after half an hour, though it was headed wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then Salam’s turn to put the ball into the box from the right flank, this time Coulson headed it over.

Dunkerley tried his luck from the edge of the box, though it went wide, before the hosts retook the lead. McMenemy was played in behind, and produced a good finish to give Bottesford the advantage for a second time.

Looking for another leveller, the two forwards linked up with Day playing in Coulson, who was pulled back and a free-kick given.

This time Salam took it from the right hand side, who went to the goalkeeper's side. The effort struck the post, Day putting the rebound into the side-netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day had a plethora of chances in the second half to score his first goal since returning to his hometown club, though it wasn’t to be, as firstly he put a gilt-edged chance wide from two yards out.

The target man then headed Matty Dixon’s corner over the crossbar. Minutes later, the ball was pulled back to Day, but he blasted the ball straight at the goalkeeper.

Among the Day opportunities, Salam fizzed a powerful effort from the right flank, which was well palmed away.