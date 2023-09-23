Brid Town match report. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Glen Sani made a magnificent, mazy run into the penalty area, but fired straight at former Football League goalkeeper James McKeown, writes Ben Edwards.

Five minutes later Harry Lewis’ effort rebounded to former Brid player Will Annan, who blazed it wide from 20 yards.

After 13 minutes, Cleethorpes were awarded a penalty as a man was dragged down inside the area. James Hitchcock dived the right way, but Alex Flett’s spot-kick was too powerful and beat the shot-stopper.

A minute later the hosts looked for a response, with Ellis Barkworth’s dinked ball finding Sani, but he flicked the ball into the arms of McKeown.

Shortly after Ali Aydemir’s cross found Lewis Dennison, but he headed over from 10 yards.

Sani drove infield just before the half-hour mark, but sent his effort a long way over the crossbar.

Curtis Bateson spread the play to Harry Lewis, who fired wide whilst under pressure from Benn Lewis. Harry Middleton then fired wide from the edge of the box.

Bridlington came out of the blocks firing in the second half, getting an equaliser after just a minute - Aydemir saw his deflected shot treacle past McKeown.

Six minutes later Jack Bulless’ ball over the top picked out Dennison, who slid in but fired straight at McKeown.

The Owls went down the other end, with Annan’s effort with the outside of his foot going wide of the left post.

Flett’s curled effort from the edge of the box then deflected wide.

A Jack Walters long throw was cleared only to Sani, who turned inside and saw his shot rebound off Bulless and over the crossbar.

With just under half-an-hour to go, Aydemir found his, and Brid’s, second goal.

The ball fell to him on the volley, and he perfectly side-footed it into the bottom left to take the lead.

Sani won a free-kick on the edge of the Cleethorpes penalty area. Walters took it, with McKeown palming it straight to Tom Algar, who tapped the ball home, though he was offside.

Cleethorpes nicked an equaliser against the run of play, when Harry Lewis’ cross deflected off Bulless, leaving Hitchcock with no chance.

A minute after the goal, Bridlington pushed on with Sani laying the ball off to Algar, whose shot was destined for the top right corner was it not for McKeown tipping the ball over the crossbar.

Bulless’ header from the resulting corner was cleared off the line.

Harry Lewis cut inside once again onto his left foot, seeing his deflected effort narrowly beat the left post.

Substitute Dan Gallimore tried his luck from range, with his effort flying wide of the right-hand post.