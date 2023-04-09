Matt Broadley in action for Bridlington Town during the 1-1 home draw against Shildon. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Four players were unavailable, including James Hitchcock, so Adam Nicholson was signed up to start between the sticks, and put in a man of the match display, writes Ben Edwards.

Skipper Jack Griffin and James Williamson returned, while Mackenzie Warne started in the attacking midfield role, replacing Jack Bulless, Andy Norfolk and Lewis Dennison.

An early chance fell to George Harrison, but his weak header was saved by Harrison Bond. The resulting corner found Benn Lewis, but he headed straight at Bond.

Club captain Jack Griffin returned to the Town starting line-up.

After 25 minutes Tom Algar played a brilliant ball over the top to Ali Aydemir, who drove into the penalty area from the right. His cross was cleared only as far as Will Sutton, whose volley flew over the bar.

Jake Martindale found himself with an opportunity to pull the trigger on the edge of the penalty area, instead he laid the ball to Griffin who fizzed an effort off target.

Adrian Costello then opted to make a change in midfield, replacing Warne with Eddie Rogerson and pushing Algar further up the pitch.

Shildon opened the scoring just three minutes later.

Jake Martindale in action for the Seasiders during Saturday's draw.

Chay Liddle was left in too much space, and fired a long-range screamer into the top right corner.

Shildon’s lead should have doubled before half-time, when a mix-up at the back allowed Billy Greulich-Smith to find himself one-on-one with Nicholson from close-range, but he side-footed it wide.

Early in the second half, a corner from the right was cleared to Martindale, but his shot from the edge of the penalty area was straight at Bond.

A Shildon counter-attack with 15 minutes to go saw Greulich-Smith get in behind Benn Lewis, but his shot was parried by Nicholson.

Again the visitors looked to hit Brid on the break, when Harrison was dispossessed on the right flank, though a ball across goal looking for Michael Sweet in space was claimed by Nicholson. Town went up the other end, but Rogerson shanked his shot wide.

In the 89th minute, Matty Dixon’s deep cross was headed behind for a Town corner.

The set-piece was cleared, but the taker Algar picked up the ball on the left and crossed to Williamson at the back post.