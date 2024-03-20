James Williamson opened the scoring for Brid in the cup semi-final win

Goals in the second half sealed a 3-0 victory to book their place in the final against North Ferriby, writes Ben Edwards.

Chances were limited in the early exchanges, with a Brid effort well claimed by keeper Oli Moore, before Harry Peacock’s shot was tame.

Though Brid enjoyed all the possession, they struggled to pierce a resolute Sculcoates defence.

Glen Sani sealed the win with a spot-kick.

An Andy Norfolk corner found Benn Lewis, who headed towards James Williamson at the back post, he nodded the ball across goal, but nobody was there to meet it.

Ali Aydemir fired over, first time on the volley from the edge of the penalty area, with the last action of note in the first half.

Six minutes after the interval, Sculcoates’ Jacob Hill’s shot hit the bar after receiving it from a short corner.

Town then upped the tempo, as Norfolk picked the ball up 30 yards from goal, drove past multiple defenders and into the penalty area, but dragged his shot wide of the left post.

Around the hour mark, the deadlock was broken, as Williamson was able to bundle the ball over the line from close range. Sculcoates felt aggrieved, as they thought the ball did not cross the line, though the officials awarded the goal.

Lewis Dennison saw his strike from the edge of the penalty area well saved by the feet of keeper Moore, just minutes before the striker doubled the lead after 72 minutes.

A cross from the left was spilled by Moore, and Dennison reacted quickest to poke the ball home.

