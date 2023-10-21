Bridlington Town team up with Scarborough Football Scholarship to bring on next generation of Seasiders

Steve Brennan (Scarborough Football Scholarship Director) and Adrian Costello (Bridlington Town manager) agree the new partnership.

Students will study full-time towards a BTEC Level Three in sport, train and play football in the Under-19 league at Queensgate, the home of Bridlington Town.

It is expected that students will have formal education and football coaching four days a week and play in the Under-19 league on Wednesdays.

In addition the newly formed Bridlington Town Under-19s will be entered into the FA Youth Cup.

Adie Costello, the current Bridlington Town first team manager, is impressed with this new development.

He said: “This is an excellent programme and hopefully a stepping stone for these young lads to play for the first team and even higher.”

Club owner and chairman Pete Smurthwaite added: “This is an exciting opportunity for local lads to combine both education and football and play in a good competitive Under-19 league.”

Scarborough Football Scholarship, the education provider, has a good track record in delivering the BTEC programme and their qualified coaches provide a good football programme.

Steve Brennan, the SFS Director, said: “BTEC is an excellent qualification, students have progressed into higher education on successful completion of the award and also gone on to play football at a good level.”

Current students in Year 11 at schools can now express an interest in joining this new Brid Town and SFS programme by emailing [email protected]

Brid Town will begin their fight to retain the East Riding County FA Senior Cup against East Riding Rangers in the second round.