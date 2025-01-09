Bridlington Town Under-19s make outstanding start to year with 6-1 home win against Barnsley

Cameron Blackburn in action for Bridlington Town U19s. Photos by TCF Photography

It was an outstanding start to the year for Bridlington Town U19s, who came out 6-1 winners over Barnsley FC U19s on Wednesday, being denied a clean sheet with the final kick of the game.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the hosts' dominance, it was Barnsley who had the first chance, forcing Dom Zubriskas into a great save after five minutes, writes Ben Edwards.

Four minutes later, the opening goal came as Ellis Gray produced a nice finish from range to make it 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray then saw his free-kick from the right hand side go just over, before the advantage was doubled after just 13 minutes. Cameron Blackburn saw his header saved superbly, but the rebound was scrambled home.

Bridlington Town Under-19s in action earlier this season. Photos by TCF Photography

Just three minutes later, Blackburn had the chance to make it three from the spot, but it was a great save by the Barnsley keeper, and the striker slammed the rebound into the side-netting.

With five minutes until the break, Brooklyn Haywood found space on the edge of the area, but his left-footed effort evaded the top left corner, moments before Charlie Birdsall’s one-on-one was well saved.

Brid started the second half positively. Blackburn’s effort was parried away, Birdsall’s volley was blocked, Haywood’s curler hit the bar, and Gray’s header was remarkably tipped over for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that third goal did come in the 48th minute, as Blackburn produced a delightful lob over the keeper.

Mason Snowden’s corner was spilled by the shot-stopper, but Birdsall fired over. At the other end, Zubriskas was forced into an excellent save with his feet one-on-one.

The fourth Brid goal came after a great run down the right from Blackburn, and the rebound fell the way of Gray, who tapped home.

With Blackburn and Gray both picking up braces, it would be Blackburn who would complete his hattrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His free header went over the crossbar, but he made up for it a couple of minutes after, rounding the goalkeeper and seeing the defender’s attempted clearance on the goalline end up in the back of the net.

More Brid pressure followed, as Birdsall won the ball 20 yards from goal, as his effort was parried out for a corner. Haywood’s header at the back stick then hit the post.

The ball was in the back of the net on 73 minutes, as Gray’s cross found Blackburn, he took a touch and finished well, but the offside flag was up. Moments later, super-sub Jay Stockdale was in the right place at the right time to add a sixth at the back post.

Goal-hungry Blackburn looked for his fourth of the game, running in behind but firing over at the near post, before substitute keeper Harvey Napier produced a good save one-on-one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good move saw Snowden pick the ball up on the left of the penalty area. He cut inside onto his right foot, but curled it over, then Gray dragged his shot wide. Birdsall’s free-kick forced a good save out of the Barnsley keeper who did well to keep the score as low as six.

Gray’s cute ball into Blackburn saw the number 10 round the keeper again, but this time he ran the ball out of play. Brid’s final chance of the game came as Birdsall beat his man, but fired over at the near post.

With the final kick of the game, Barnsley converted an excellent free-kick into the top left corner, but take nothing away from the excellent showing from Town U19.