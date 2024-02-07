Lewis Dennison went close for Bridlington but Cleethorpes claimed the points.

Cleethorpes had the first chance of the game on 11 minutes when Tim Lowe crossed from the left and found Sam Kay. The midfielder flicked the ball onto Max Adamson, whose low effort went narrowly wide of the left post.

Curtis Bateson then did well to get past his man, but shot wide, before former Bridlington Town player Will Annan failed to hit the target with his effort.

The Owls enjoyed the better of the chances in the opening period of the game, though the final 15 minutes of the first half saw Bridlington Town really come into their own.

Glen Sani showed superb skill to get past Louis Boyd. It appeared that a combination of Boyd and Alex Flett had dragged down the winger, though referee Ryan Coulson waved away the strong penalty appeals.

Jack Bulless had the ball in the back of the net for the fourth time in five games, after he brought down the ball well and produced a strikers-like finish past Heath Richardson. It looked as though the central-defender had continued his prolific goal-scoring form but the offside flag was up.

Josh Walker had a couple of chances early in the second half, going close from a cross by AJ Adelekan before heading over the crossbar five minutes later.

James Williamson launched a free kick from just behind the half-way line into the penalty area. Lewis Dennison brought the ball down superbly, before shooting on the turn and firing just over.

Bateson’s effort was well held by James Hitchcock, before Cleethorpes opened the scoring. James Williamson produced a great sliding tackle but the ball unfortunately found the feet of Max Adamson and he released Bateson, whose finish went through the legs of Hitchcock and into the back of the net.

Bridlington appeared to crumble after conceding the goal and seven minutes later it was 2-0.

Brody Robertson linked up with Alex Flett, before the latter finished well to double his side’s advantage.