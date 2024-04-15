Bridlington Town work hard for point on the road at Stocksbridge Park Steels

The Brid defence worked hard to earn a point on the road at Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Adrian Costello had a depleted squad to choose from, as Alex Markham was unavailable, Jack Bulless missed out through illness, whilst Ellis Barkworth and Tom Algar were both injured, writes Ben Edwards.

As such, youngsters Adam Stockhill and Bobby Attree were drafted into the backline, both of whom were outstanding.

Hosts’ attacker Tomas Poole unleashed an effort from range after six minutes that flew past the post. Brid won a free-kick, which Andy Norfolk took, but it was clipped over the bar.

Lewis Dennison missed a late chance to win the game for Brid Town at Stocksbridge Park Steels. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Stockhill had the best opportunity for the Seasiders after 22 minutes. After a good passing move through the midfield, the left-wing-back’s shot inside the box was well blocked by Charlie Oglesby.

Two minutes later, a Stocksbridge corner was lofted in by Poole, but Luke Rawson headed off target.

A Stocksbridge free-kick in a dangerous position was taken by Poole, but it evaded everyone. A minute later, Alex O’Connor’s effort from 20 yards was blocked for a corner.

Another good move through the midfield saw Norfolk pick up the ball 25 yards from goal, but he drilled his shot wide of the left post.

With the wind in their favour, Stocksbridge looked to find that opening goal, but the Brid defence stood strong.

O’Connor first fired off target from inside the penalty area, before a corner was well dealt with. The ball fell to Jack Dolman, but two shots were both blocked.

The game became end-to-end at the start of the second half. Poole’s corner was originally dealt with, but it was recycled by Dolman, but Jack Watson’s attempted effort was missed.

A minute later Brid countered quickly through Lewis Dennison, but his shot was well saved by Ben Townsend.

Shortly after Stocksbridge created the best chance of the game, when Rawson met Dolman’s cross from the left flank, but glanced the header narrowly wide of the right post.

O’Connor again attempted an effort from 20 yards, though a deflection made it easy for Hitchcock to save, before Tommy Marshall’s low cross found Watson, but he couldn’t get a clean connection on it.

Sub Kurtis Turner had a go from range, but it was straight down the throat of Hitchcock. Two minutes later Brid sub Stockhill put in a brilliant cross, which found Daniel Hernandez, but he headed straight at Townsend.

