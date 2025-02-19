Bridlington Town’s 1-0 loss at Ossett United adds to NPL East relegation worries

Bridlington Town slipped to a 1-0 loss at NPL East relegation rivals Ossett United on Tuesday night. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Town’s run of away games ended with a 1-0 defeat to Ossett United at the Ingfield Stadium.

​New loan signing Jack Hall from Sheffield Wednesday made his debut in between the sticks replacing Ben Voase, and it wasn’t long until the new shot-stopper was called into action as Ossett scored with just two minutes on the clock, as Conor Qualter headed home after a scramble in the box, writes Alexander Fynn.

Ossett dominated the early passages of play, Dan Hartley appeared to push a United player in the box the hosts appealed for a penalty, but the referee waived away the appeal.

In first-half stoppage-time Brid had their first chances, Sam Leverett swung in a free-kick to the middle, but Ossett cleared with ease.

Moments later Cam Connelly played a neat pass to Simon Heslop, but the captain miscued his shot well over the bar.

As the second half was about to commence, Ahmed Salam came off with a tight thigh, with Sam Kay, replacing him.

Ossett struggled to get a grip of the second half, Leverett put a long throw in to Charlie Winfield who was at the back post, and with an attempted header his shot was inches wide, Michael Coulson was replaced by Josh Barratt in the 65th minute with what looked to be an injury to the striker.

Kay had a shot from the edge of the box, but his right footed effort went wide. Cam Connelly made a powerful run forward but the Ossett defence were equal to the challenge and closed the number 9 down, however Connelly managed to get his shot away to hit the side netting for a goal-kick.

Brid dominated the second half, throwing everything they could at the home defence.

In the 76th minute Ossett had their first shot on target in the second period as Alfie Proctor was one-on-one with Hall, but the keeper comfortably dealt with it.

Benn Lewis headed wide from a Leverett corner, and as the game entered the closing stages there was drama in the eight-yard box, it appeared as though Lewis was pulled down by Eddie Church, just as referee Jake Burton was going to blow his whistle, the linesman’s flag was up, to deem Lewis was offside.

Assistant boss Andy Norfolk said: “It was a poor game of football, it was always going to be something like their goal was going to win it.

"I thought Jack Hall played brilliantly I thought what he had to do was brilliant should be a bit positive for us. Ahmed has been carrying a hamstring or a bit of tightness for a while now.”

The defeat leaves the Seasiders 21st in the table, Town welcome Ashington to the Mounting Systems Stadium this Saturday where now a victory is a must as they head into the last 10 fixtures looking to secure their NPL East status