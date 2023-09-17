Bridlington Town’s home run halted by 5-1 loss against NPL East pacesetters Belper

The Seasiders defend from a corner in their 5-1 home defeat against NPL East leaders Belper Town. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Just 30 seconds into the game, Tom Algar unleashed the first shot, his half-volley went just over the bar from 20 yards, writes Ben Edwards.

The visitors took the lead after nine minutes, slightly against the run of play. A free-kick from deep was flicked by Danny South to Phil Watt, who found the top right corner excellently from the edge of the box.

Four minutes later Watt rose highest from a corner from the left, but couldn’t find his second goal of the game as he headed off target from close range.

Bridlington Town defending a Belper attack during Saturday's NPL Division East match.

An Alex Troke free-kick was well blocked by the wall, conceding a corner.

The set-piece caused a goalmouth scramble, with Revarnelle James’ effort taking a massive deflection off James Williamson before going into the back of the net.

Pete Davidson’s ball over the top was missed by Ben Algar, allowing Ali Aydemir to strike on the volley, forcing Johnathon Hedge into an excellent reflex save.

The deficit was halved with seven minutes until the interval, when the striker bagged his first goal of the season, finishing excellently into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

Ellis Barkworth’s deep free kick found James Williamson at the back post, but he volleyed over the crossbar.

Yet another ball over the top beat Ben Algar, but Aydemir mis-hit it his volley miles off target.

Belper’s two-goal advantage was restored, as man of the match Kevin Bastos made no mistake one-on-one with Seasiders keeper James Hitchcock.

It was soon four-one, with Bastos getting his second goal of the game, slotting home at the back post from a corner.

Yet another corner saw the visitors net a fifth goal to add to the home team’s misery.

Ben Rhodes was given too much space at the back post from a corner.