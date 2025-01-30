Bridlington Town's new management team set for first away match against Newton Aycliffe

Michael Coulson has been on top form since Mike Thompson's return to the hot seat at Brid Town.

It’s a first away game for Bridlington Town’s new management team, as they head north to Newton Aycliffe on Saturday, February 1, in the Northern Premier League East.

Mike Thompson had four home games to start his second spell as manager, and picked up victories in the first two, winning 4-2 and 1-0 against Bishop Auckland and Sheffield FC, respectively, writes Ben Edwards.

However, two defeats followed, as Garforth Town won 3-2 and most recently Grimsby Borough left with a 1-0 win on Tuesday evening.

On the recent narrow defeat, Thompson said: “(I am) really disappointed with how we conceded the goal. It was an individual error that cost us the game.

Brid Town's Danny Earl is facing a race to be fit for the game at Newton Aycliffe after picking up an injury. Photos by TCF Photography

“In these first four games no team has really tried hard to score against us and we really need to look at that. We created plenty of chances in the second half but it just gave us a mountain to climb.

“We are competing with the teams in the league, it’s just moments in the game that are costing us, we need to have a bit more about us.”

The Bridlington gaffer also provided a squad update, as Danny Earl and Benn Lewis both missed the Grimsby game through injury, while Cam Connelly was forced off after just 12 minutes.

“We’re going to have to assess both Danny and Cam. Benn’s not going to be ready for Saturday, it’s taking longer than we thought,” commented Thompson.

He added: “It’s going to be a race for Danny Earl I think, we’ll check that one out. We don’t know with Cam yet, Josh (Hairsine, physio) is going to have to have a look, he’s got a problem with his thigh.

Thompson also confirmed that Alex Markham will be available to play on Saturday, following the expiration of his loan deal with Beverley, he said: “We’ve not been able to play him because of his loan at Beverley Town, but he’s available for Saturday, so that’s a plus for us.”

One of the positives to come from Thompson’s spell as manager so far is the form of Michael Coulson, who earned himself the January Player of the Month trophy.

Prior to Thompson’s arrival, he’d netted just three times, however has already matched that tally in four games under the new gaffer.

That being said, the Newton Aycliffe attackers have been far more prolific, as three players have already reached double digits for goals in all competitions in Jake Petitjean (17), Dean Thexton (15) and Liam Jarvie (11).

Petitjean, who is the league's second highest scorer behind Belper Town’s Harry Draper, scored alongside Jarvie in Newton Aycliffe’s last game, a convincing 4-0 victory away from home over Ashington AFC on Tuesday evening.

The County Durham side are sixth in the table, just one position and two points away from North Ferriby in the playoff spots.

Meanwhile, the Seasiders occupy 17th position, two places and one point away from the drop zone, so for both outfits there’s still very much all to play for.

When the two teams played each other earlier in the season, Newton Aycliffe left the Mounting Systems Stadium with a 2-0 victory.

Bridlington and Newton Aycliffe’s last encounter at Moore Lane ended 1-1, as Petitjean’s late equaliser cancelled out Lewis Dennison’s goal.