Bridlington Town’s unbeaten run halted by 3-0 home loss to Cleethorpes Town

Ex-Brid ace Will Annan opened the scoring for Cleethorpes.

Early on Matt Broadley won a free-kick on the left after being tripped by Tim Lowe, who was cautioned, writes Ben Edwards.

Ali Aydemir whipped the free-kick into the box, finding Jack Bulless but his close-range header was over.

Right-winger Curtis Bateson looked the danger man for the visitors, beating his man on multiple occasions.

Lewis Dennison had Brid's best chance to score in the 3-0 home loss to Cleethorpes

On 28 minutes, Cleethorpes found the opening goal of the game, former Brid player Will Annan saw his strike palmed onto the post by James Hitchcock, but the ball then slowly bounced over the line.

With a little over five minutes until the break, a man got past Bulless but his effort was saved by Hitchcock. The rebound fell to Annan but his shot was blocked.

Referee Samuel Packer then awarded a penalty to Cleethorpes after a foul by Bulless, captain Alex Flett slotting the ball home.

A double substitution at the interval saw Mackenzie Warne and Nick Hutton replace Tom Algar and Ali Aydemir.

The hosts came out the second half the livelier, when Jack Griffin received the ball 35 yards from goal but he fired an effort just wide.

Will Sutton played a good cross from the left which found the head of Jake Martindale, but he could only guide it straight at keeper James McKeown.

Brid’s best chance of the game came when Lewis Dennison was played through one-on-one, but he delayed too long and the angle became too acute.

Warne unleashed an effort from the edge of the area. It went wide of the left post but a late challenge on him from behind saw a free-kick awarded, though nothing came from the set-piece.

An excellent run by Broadley from the halfway line saw him get past Tim Lowe, but his curled effort flew over.

Cleethorpes nearly had a third when Bateson’s low effort beat Hitchcock and hit the inside of the right post. Luckily, the ball rolled across the goal-line and into the arms of the shot-stopper.

